Champions League news: Jose Mourinho takes subtle dig at Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp ahead of the final 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
1.95K   //    15 May 2019, 16:22 IST
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has taken a subtle dig at Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and Liverpool tactician Jurgen Klopp, stating that football is all about winning trophies.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool and Tottenham are enjoying a sensational campaign, with both teams set to face each other in the Champions League final. Liverpool, who overturned a three-goal deficit to win 4-0 against Barcelona at Anfield in the semi-final second leg, defeated the likes of Bayern Munich and Porto in the knockout rounds. On the other hand, Tottenham managed to mount a comeback of their own, scoring three goals in the second half of their semi-final return leg to knock out Ajax.

Liverpool finished second in the Premier League with 97 points, just one behind champions Manchester City, while Tottenham finished fourth. It goes without saying that both Klopp and Pochettino deserve massive credit for the performance of their respective teams. One of the managers will win their first trophy with their respective club as they face off in the Champions League final.

On the other hand, Mourinho has won the Champions League twice. The Portuguese manager is currently on a break from football after he was sacked from Manchester United last December.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho highlighted the fact that both Klopp and Pochettino are yet to win anything with their respective clubs, but the Portuguese revealed his admiration towards the work they have done.

When asked about Pochettino in an interview, Mourinho said:

"He won what, what trophy?
"I admire the work of Mauricio and Jurgen, both deserve to achieve something big, and there is nothing greater than holding this Cup, but one of them will lose."

Klopp has reached the Champions League final twice but lost on both ocassions. The Liverpool boss also lost the League Cup and the Europa League final in his tenure at Anfield.

"Jurgen will play his third final, I can not imagine the feeling that it would be for him to play three finals and not win."

What's next?

Liverpool will take on Tottenham in the Champions League final on 1st June at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino Jurgen Klopp Jose Mourinho
