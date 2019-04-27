Champions League News: Luis Suarez warns Liverpool ahead of the semi-final clash

Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Liverpool and Barcelona will go head to head in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in what is one of the most eagerly anticipated matchups of this season. Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, who played for 133 times for the Reds, scoring 82 goals, has come out and warned Liverpool that he will show no mercy to his former club on the pitch. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the Uruguayan goal machine has claimed that he will celebrate if he scores against his old club.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona has been in rampaging form off-late and steamrolled Manchester United 4-0 on aggregate to reach the Champions League last-four. Suarez has been devastating up front for the Blaugrana, complementing Lionel Messi with 24 goals and 9 assists across all competitions this season.

With a nine-point lead at the top of La Liga and having already booked their place in the Copa del Rey finals, the Catalans are on course to complete a historic treble. Barcelona is already the only major European league side to have won two trebles and another would further solidify their reputation as one of the greatest club sides to have ever played the beautiful game.

The heart of the matter

INTERVIEW: Barcelona's Luis Suarez on why he WILL celebrate if he scores against Liverpool, mocking Raheem Sterling's finishing and how Lionel Messi keeps on astounding him



'There will be no friendships on the pitch' https://t.co/e3h00pAQqS — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 26, 2019

Speaking about the upcoming UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg at the Nou Camp, Luis Suarez said:

"In the build up to the game it's nice to talk about how massively grateful I am to Liverpool for all they gave me,”

The 32-year old also remarked that there will no friendships once the whistle blows

“But, you know me, once I'm on the pitch there will be no friendships, no companions, no thought for all the lovely moments.I’ll defend the colours of Barcelona with all the pride in the world"

Asked whether he expects himself and Philippe Coutinho, also an ex-Liverpool player, to be booed by the Reds faithful, Suarez stated that

“Not at Anfield. In fact, not in English football in general. When I went to Manchester United they whistled me of course! But your own fans… it's very unlikely that you hear that.”

What's next?

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde would be keen to wrap up the La Liga title this weekend itself. The Blaugrana face off against Levante on Saturday before going up against Liverpool in the first leg on Wednesday at Nou Camp.