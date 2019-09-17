Champions League News: Marco Reus says Borussia Dortmund 'want Lionel Messi to play' in group stage clash

Marco Reus and Lionel Messi

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus is hopeful that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will be fit for the Champions League group stage clash between the two European giants tonight.

Messi is yet to play a competitive game for the Catalan giants this season after picking up a calf injury during pre-season training over the summer.

The Argentina international has, however, been named in the Blaugrana's squad for the Champions League Group F opener with Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park.

The 32-year-old forward has missed all four of Barcelona's La Liga fixtures and Ernesto Valverde has admitted that the player could not be ready in time for the European clash.

Despite Messi's presence in the squad, it is believed that he will not be risked during the game and will likely start at the bench.

Reus has admitted that he is hopeful that Messi makes an appearance as Borussia Dortmund test themselves against the Spanish champions on the European stage.

Speaking to reporters, the Germany international said via AS,

"We want Messi to play, but we cannot influence what tomorrow will look like. We do not want to talk that much about the opponent. Everyone knows that he is the best, but we play at home and want to win.

"A difficult game awaits us. We have to be careful and will we have to suffer a lot in the game. We have to be brave and play our game, put ourselves forward and then hope to score goals."

Borussia Dortmund have transformed into one of the most exciting attacking teams in Europe under manager Lucien Favre and it remains to be seen how Barcelona will cope with the intimidating atmosphere at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night.