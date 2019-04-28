×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League news: 'Stopping Messi isn't simple, but Liverpool's midfielders can do it', says former England star 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
621   //    28 Apr 2019, 18:54 IST

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy believes that the key to stopping Barcelona captain Lionel Messi in the Champions League is the power of Jurgen Klopp's midfield which features Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Gino Wijnaldum.

In case you didn't know

Barcelona are set to host Liverpool at the Camp Nou for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final fixture this week.

While the Catalan giants have already won the LaLiga after their win over Levante on Saturday, Liverpool are battling for the Premier League title with fierce competitors Manchester City.

Messi has played a key role in Barcelona's successes so far this season, having scored 46 goals and registered 19 assists in all competitions. As things stand, the Argentine ace looks set to win his sixth Golden Shoe with 34 league goals under his belt so far. 

The heart of the matter

Murphy has acknowledged the difficulties of stopping an in-form Messi but believes that the Liverpool midfielders would play a pivotal role in doing the job. Writing for the Daily Mail, the former Reds midfielder observed, "Stopping Messi isn't simple but if you're looking for a midfield three to do the job, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Gino Wijnaldum would be near the top of the list."

"All of them are what I'd call proper midfielders in that they have natural defensive instincts. They sniff out potential trouble ahead of time; which player needs marking, what space needs condensing."

Murphy highlighted Paul Pogba's mistakes against Barcelona to make his point saying, "Paul Pogba has his qualities but I feel he's more reactive than proactive defensively. Messi scored twice when United were beaten 3-0 in Spain and though both of his goals could be put down to individual errors, Barcelona were given space to penetrate in the final third that Liverpool won't allow."

Besides Henderson, Wijnaldum and Fabinho, the former England international named James Milner and Naby Keita as key players to deal with attacking threats. "Even if Klopp can't name his favoured three, he has other options in Naby Keita and James Milner, who have the athleticism and positional sense to deal with threats."

"Even with someone of Messi's genius, the biggest element for a midfield trying to protect their goal is the distances between you. Instead of concentrating on the ability of one opponent, ensure you aren't too spread out when Barcelona have the ball."

What's next?

After having won the LaLiga this weekend, Barcelona will shift their focus to the Champions League where they are scheduled to face Liverpool in the first leg of their semi-final fixture on May 1.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Lionel Messi
Advertisement
Champions League news: 'I’ll sleep tonight but tomorrow it’ll be all focus on Messi and co', says Liverpool star
RELATED STORY
'We can beat Barcelona' Liverpool star confident ahead of crucial Champions League clash
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Twitter reacts as Liverpool set up Barcelona semifinal
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons why Liverpool can beat Barcelona in the semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Klopp relishing the Messi challenge
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Top 10 players in Europe this season
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: Mourinho gives verdict on Liverpool-Barcelona clash while also tipping Messi to win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 5 Players who were brilliant in midweek
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reveals plans to stop the Barcelona star
RELATED STORY
'You have to create a cage to stop Messi' Mourinho discusses plans to stop the Barcelona talisman
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us