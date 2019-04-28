Champions League news: 'Stopping Messi isn't simple, but Liverpool's midfielders can do it', says former England star

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy believes that the key to stopping Barcelona captain Lionel Messi in the Champions League is the power of Jurgen Klopp's midfield which features Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Gino Wijnaldum.

In case you didn't know

Barcelona are set to host Liverpool at the Camp Nou for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final fixture this week.

While the Catalan giants have already won the LaLiga after their win over Levante on Saturday, Liverpool are battling for the Premier League title with fierce competitors Manchester City.

Messi has played a key role in Barcelona's successes so far this season, having scored 46 goals and registered 19 assists in all competitions. As things stand, the Argentine ace looks set to win his sixth Golden Shoe with 34 league goals under his belt so far.

The heart of the matter

Murphy has acknowledged the difficulties of stopping an in-form Messi but believes that the Liverpool midfielders would play a pivotal role in doing the job. Writing for the Daily Mail, the former Reds midfielder observed, "Stopping Messi isn't simple but if you're looking for a midfield three to do the job, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Gino Wijnaldum would be near the top of the list."

"All of them are what I'd call proper midfielders in that they have natural defensive instincts. They sniff out potential trouble ahead of time; which player needs marking, what space needs condensing."

Murphy highlighted Paul Pogba's mistakes against Barcelona to make his point saying, "Paul Pogba has his qualities but I feel he's more reactive than proactive defensively. Messi scored twice when United were beaten 3-0 in Spain and though both of his goals could be put down to individual errors, Barcelona were given space to penetrate in the final third that Liverpool won't allow."

Besides Henderson, Wijnaldum and Fabinho, the former England international named James Milner and Naby Keita as key players to deal with attacking threats. "Even if Klopp can't name his favoured three, he has other options in Naby Keita and James Milner, who have the athleticism and positional sense to deal with threats."

"Even with someone of Messi's genius, the biggest element for a midfield trying to protect their goal is the distances between you. Instead of concentrating on the ability of one opponent, ensure you aren't too spread out when Barcelona have the ball."

What's next?

After having won the LaLiga this weekend, Barcelona will shift their focus to the Champions League where they are scheduled to face Liverpool in the first leg of their semi-final fixture on May 1.