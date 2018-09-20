Champions League Power Rankings: Matchday 1

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.09K // 20 Sep 2018, 21:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lyon pulled off the result of the week, beating Manchester City

After four months away, the Champions League returned, with an enthralling round of fixtures. Last year, Real Madrid took home their third successive European title, but a lot has changed since then, with Zinedine Zidane resigning as manager, and Cristiano Ronaldo leaving to join Juventus.

This week saw Inter Milan return to the Champions League for the first time in six years, and they marked their return with a win, coming from a goal down to beat Tottenham thanks to two late goals. In the same group, Barcelona hammered PSV 4-0, with Lionel Messi scoring his eighth Champions League hat-trick.

Liverpool, hoping to go one better this year after losing last year’s final, got their campaign underway with a 3-2 win over PSG at Anfield. The holders, Real Madrid, also got off to a winning start, beating Roma 3-0 at the Bernabeu.

The shock result came at the Etihad Stadium, where Lyon collected an impressive 2-1 win over Manchester City, who are regarded by many as favourites for the competition.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Bayern Munich and Manchester United, who beat Benfica and Young Boys respectively. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League debut for Juventus ended in disaster, as he was sent off against Valencia, even though his side were able to pull off a 2-0 win thanks to two Miralem Pjanic penalties.

Here are the top ten sides from the opening round of fixtures.

#10 Manchester United

On paper, this looked like a relatively easy match for Manchester United against Young Boys. However, this is the sort of game that we have seen United struggle in during recent seasons, and many people wouldn’t have been too surprised had they dropped points away in Switzerland. However, on this occasion, they picked up the points that they needed to get off to a good start in what could be potentially a tough group.

Paul Pogba was the star of the show against Young Boys, scoring twice, including an excellent finish to give his side the lead, before Anthony Martial sealed the win with his first goal for the club since January. This probably wasn’t their best performance of the season so far, but this wasn’t what they needed, it was the three points, and they got just that.

1 / 10 NEXT