Champions League: Premier League legend gives his prediction on Liverpool vs Barcelona match

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
277   //    07 May 2019, 22:49 IST

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Michael Owen gave his views regarding the upcoming clash between Barcelona and Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

According to Owen, Liverpool will win against Barcelona at Anfield but the healthy lead will be a problem for the Reds as one goal will change the complexion of the match.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona inflicted a crushing 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals at the Camp Nou. Former Liverpool ace Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the 26th minute before Lionel Messi took matter in his own hands and scored a brace in the span of seven minutes.

The Reds were unable to score despite dominating proceedings in the second half. Mohamed Salah missed a sitter in the last few minutes of the game and overturning a 3-0 defeat will be an uphill task for Jurgen Klopp and his men. Moreover, key forwards like Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will not feature in the tie due to injuries, which makes the job a lot harder for Liverpool.

Michael Owen needs no introduction. Owen scored 150 Premier League goals during his time in England. Owen won the Ballon d'Or in 2001 for his incredible performances and remains one of the best strikers to have ever played in England.

The heart of the matter

Owen predicted the result of crucial second leg clash between Liverpool and Barcelona.

Speaking in an interview, Owen said:

"History is against Liverpool overturning their 3-0 deficit from the 1st leg in the Nou Camp."
"That said Barca held a three-goal lead (4-1) against Roma in last season’s quarter-final before going out on away goals having lost the 2nd leg 3-0 in Italy."
"Had Liverpool scored in Spain I would have been optimistic of the Reds turning the tie around."
"As it is I expect to see the Reds win at Anfield, but I fear a Barca goal will change the landscape of the tie and it is likely that the Reds will, at some stage, have to throw caution to the wind."

What's next?

Liverpool will host Barcelona tonight at Anfield for the second leg of the Champions League semifinals.

