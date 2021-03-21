Champions League Quarterfinals: 4 Personal Battles to Look Forward. 

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw has been announced. All football fans will be looking forward to these highly anticipated matches, including the repeat of last year's Champions League final. But there is more to it than just two elite football teams battling it out.

There are players with massive fan bases, history from previous meetings and a race to top their personal stats. These elements ensure that there are always high-profile personal battles when elite football clubs take on each other. This season's Champions League quarterfinals draw has set the stage for many such fights.

Here's a look at the most anticipated personal battles from each of the quarterfinal ties.

4. Pepe vs Werner

Juventus v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Pepe is 38 years old now. But the veteran is a three-time Champions League winner. He knows how to rise to the occasion in the big games. His performance in the second leg match against Juventus is only a testimonial to this. It will once again be his duty to keep Chelsea's Timo Werner and company quiet.

Timo Werner, on the other hand, portrays a precise opposite picture. He has been underwhelming since his big-money move to Chelsea. So far, he has added only nine goals and five assists in 37 appearances across all competitions. A stat that is much below what he is capable of.

Much of Chelsea's recent surge in form relies upon their solid defense rather than their attacking flair. That is precisely what makes this an exciting battle. Werner will be hoping to put in a statement performance against the underdogs. In contrast, Pepe will do all he can to add to Chelsea's miseries upfront.

