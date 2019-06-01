Champions League: Ranking 5 Liverpool players who could be decisive in the final

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 253 // 01 Jun 2019, 17:52 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool will play their most important game of the season when they face fellow English club Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid. Jurgen Klopp has taken the Reds into the Champions League final for 2 consecutive seasons, but Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in the 2017/18 final.

Hence, they cannot afford to lose another final of the biggest event of European football. Spurs might be the underdog in the tie, losing to Klopp's side at their home and away Premier League games. However, Spurs also have top players who can trouble the favorites Liverpool.

They put up a valiant fight when they visited Klopp's men at Anfield and were arguably the better side in the second half. Pochettino's men also want to avoid losing 3 times a season to Liverpool.

This time, the match could possibly be expected to be centered on the flanks due to the scintillating wingers on both sides such as Lucas Moura, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah. Here we will take a look at 5 of the Red's stars who could be decisive in the battle.

#5 Fabinho

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Fabinho has improved significantly under Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool's recent matches. Many had doubted if he would break through into the Reds' regular starting XI after a slow start. He started just once in his first 4 matches for Liverpool.

Klopp even chose Jordan Henderson to play the holding midfield role ahead of him on several occasions despite the Englishman naturally being a central midfielder. However, his steady improvement has been evident since his standout performance against Cverna Zvezda in the Champions League group stage.

He played a key part in making a miraculous comeback against Barcelona in the semifinal. Now, he will have a huge task stopping Spurs' midfielders such as Moussa Sissoko and Christian Eriksen.

Sissoko has been such a revelation for Spurs after his stunning turnaround. Eriksen, on the other hand, is considered to be one of the best offensive-minded midfielders in the Premier League.

