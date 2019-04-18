Champions League: Semi-finals guide 2018-19

Who will win the Champions League this season?

Hello and welcome to the UEFA Champions League semi-final guide. The last four teams of this season's Champions League have been confirmed after a series of breathtaking quarter-final second legs this week.

Ajax, Barcelona, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are the last four teams remaining in this season's most prestigious European club tournament.

Giant killers Ajax stormed into the semi-finals after beating the mighty Juventus 3-2 on aggregate over the two legs. Matthijs de Ligt and company once again pulled off an upset, following their triumph over defending champions Real Madrid in the Round of 16. They will be a force to reckon with in the semis.

Many regards Barcelona as the favourites to lift this year’s Champions League title and the Catalan giants eased into the semi-finals after knocking Manchester United out, courtesy of Lionel Messi's stunning display. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner once again put in a match-winning performance against the Red Devils by scoring twice at the Camp Nou. Barcelona won their quarter-final tie 4-0 on aggregate.

Liverpool thumped Porto 6-1 on aggregate over the two legs and booked a Champions League semi-final berth for the second season running. The Reds became the first English side to qualify for back-to-back Champions League semi-finals since Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United back in the 2006-07 and the 2008-09 season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham made it through to the semi-finals after winning on away goal rules against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City; the tie ended 4-4 on aggreate. The teams played out a thriller at the Etihad Stadium last night and it was Mauricio Pochettino's men, who had the last laugh after the VAR came to their aid.

💫 THE FINAL FOUR 💫



🇳🇱 Ajax

🇪🇸 Barcelona

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham

Barcelona will lock horns with Liverpool on the 1st of May at 8 pm CET (May 2, 12.30 am IST) at the Camp Nou, while the second leg is scheduled a week later on the 7th of May 8 pm CET (May 8, 12.30 am IST) at Anfield.

In the other semi-final, Ajax will take on Tottenham on the 30th of April at 8 pm CET (May 1, 12.30 am IST) in London, while the return leg will be held at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam on the 8th of May at 8 pm CET (May 9, 12.30 am IST).

The winners of the semi-finals will face off in the all-important final at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on the 1st of June.