Champions League: “Watching DVDs, it was unbelievable the way Ramos defends,” Davinson Sanchez on Sergio Ramos as he looks for inspiration before the UCL final

Sergio Ramos and Sanchez tussle it out for the ball

What’s the story?

Davinson Sanchez admitted that he has been following his idol Sergio Ramos' playing style as he looks for some inspiration ahead of the upcoming UEFA Champions League finals. The Tottenham defender said he has been watching clips of Real Madrid captain and is mesmerized by his quality.

In case you didn’t know..

The Colombian moved to Tottenham from AFC Ajax in 2017 and will be a part of the UEFA Champions League final whereby Liverpool and Tottenham will tussle it out for the trophy.

The heart of the matter

The 22-year-old said in his recent interview said that he's looking up to Ramos to learn some new qualities as the Champions League final looms closer. He has described the Spaniard as unbelievable as he said:

“Watching DVDs, it was unbelievable the way (Ramos) defends”.

“He has that character you need to play that position."

The Colombian also implied that he will not be backing down as aggression is what drives players in matches as big as these.

“A final is about winning. You can’t wait for the opponent to be better than you, or let them start to play their football."

“We are going to start aggressively. A final is about this. Everyone wants to win the trophy."

“If you have to crash, you have to crash. You don’t care. You have to tackle. Football is not composed of just taking the ball, or clear the ball, properly."

“Without touching the opponent? No. If you clear the ball and the opponent is in there - I feel sorry for the opponent!”

2) Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez tells @MirrorDarren how he's getting ready for Liverpool with help from Sergio Ramos and the Peaky Blinders #THFC #LFChttps://t.co/ypYCr8NTxz pic.twitter.com/Krug4yPCVA — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 24, 2019

What's next?

The player is all set to take on the Liverpool's attacking threat in about a week. Ramos has vast experience in the Champions League and looking at how he plays could work well for Sanchez.