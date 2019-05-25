×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League: “Watching DVDs, it was unbelievable the way Ramos defends,” Davinson Sanchez on Sergio Ramos as he looks for inspiration before the UCL final

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
129   //    25 May 2019, 12:15 IST

Sergio Ramos and Sanchez tussle it out for the ball
Sergio Ramos and Sanchez tussle it out for the ball

What’s the story?

Davinson Sanchez admitted that he has been following his idol Sergio Ramos' playing style as he looks for some inspiration ahead of the upcoming UEFA Champions League finals. The Tottenham defender said he has been watching clips of Real Madrid captain and is mesmerized by his quality.

In case you didn’t know..

The Colombian moved to Tottenham from AFC Ajax in 2017 and will be a part of the UEFA Champions League final whereby Liverpool and Tottenham will tussle it out for the trophy.

The heart of the matter

The 22-year-old said in his recent interview said that he's looking up to Ramos to learn some new qualities as the Champions League final looms closer. He has described the Spaniard as unbelievable as he said:

“Watching DVDs, it was unbelievable the way (Ramos) defends”.
“He has that character you need to play that position."

The Colombian also implied that he will not be backing down as aggression is what drives players in matches as big as these.

“A final is about winning. You can’t wait for the opponent to be better than you, or let them start to play their football." 
“We are going to start aggressively. A final is about this. Everyone wants to win the trophy."
“If you have to crash, you have to crash. You don’t care. You have to tackle. Football is not composed of just taking the ball, or clear the ball, properly."
Advertisement
“Without touching the opponent? No. If you clear the ball and the opponent is in there - I feel sorry for the opponent!”

What's next?

The player is all set to take on the Liverpool's attacking threat in about a week. Ramos has vast experience in the Champions League and looking at how he plays could work well for Sanchez.


Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Sergio Ramos Davinson Sanchez
Advertisement
Twitter, Fans slam Sergio Ramos: He intentionally got himself suspended for the second leg against Ajax as he thought the second leg would be easy
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 Reasons why Liverpool are the favourites against Tottenham in the UCL Final
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Tottenham beat Man City on away goals in one of the best matches this season
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, UCL Final: 4 Reasons why Jurgen Klopp's side holds the edge
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos: From an average right back to the best center back of the decade
RELATED STORY
Clash of the turnover Kings: It’s the Reds vs the Lilywhites in the UEFA Champions League Final
RELATED STORY
Dejan Lovren's continued digs at Sergio Ramos smack of frustration
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Sergio Ramos was busy filming documentary during Real Madrid's clash against Ajax
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Ajax vs Tottenham Match Prediction and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us