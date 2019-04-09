×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League: 'We have to be careful' -Coutinho names danger men ahead of Manchester United-Barcelona clash

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
258   //    09 Apr 2019, 07:54 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United will host current LaLiga leaders, Barcelona, at Old Trafford this week in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals clash. Philippe Coutinho, who is expected to feature, has experience against United and has warned Barca, pointing out the danger men in the English team.

In case you didn't know...

United secured a miraculous comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 clash at Parc des Princes. Eventually, the Red Devils qualified and were drawn to face Barca. Ahead of this huge match, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League. Meanwhile, Barca saw off Atletico Madrid in a 2-0 win at home.

Having not played over the weekend, Solskjaer's men would have had more time to rest and prepare for the game as compared to their opponents. United will also welcome back Paul Pogba who served his suspension in the previous game against PSG.

The heart of the matter

Unsurprisingly, Coutinho has named Pogba as one of the danger men from the Red Devils.

"It’s complicated to describe what you have to do to win against this team. For a start, Manchester United have a great goalkeeper and huge players in attack.”
“Pogba and Lukaku are capable of hurting any defence and Pogba, in ­particular, is a great player.
“We will have to be very careful to stop him because he can generate a lot of problems for us and I think the duel with Pique [and Lukaku] will be important in both matches."

Together with Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford, the trio boast a strong attacking force which could trouble Barcelona.

Despite being worried about the threat from United, Coutinho remained upbeat about the chances that his side has. The former Liverpool star said:

Advertisement
“If we play with our usual character and style, then we can win at Old Trafford.”

What's next?

Both sides will meet at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to battle it out and they are expected to play some fancy attacking football which will keep fans at the edge of their seats.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
Manchester United news: Andreas Pereira warns Barcelona ahead of the Champions League clash
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League News: ‘If Barcelona knock United out of Europe it will be a personal satisfaction for me’ – Coutinho
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-2019 - 5 reasons why Manchester United could eliminate Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Stat which will give Manchester United hope ahead of their Champions League clash against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019: 4 Manchester United players who could hurt Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
UCL 2018-19, Manchester United vs Barcelona: 5 key factors that could decide the quarterfinal clash at Old Trafford
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League news: 'I don’t think we can stop Messi', says Manchester United legend
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 players who need to be at their best if Manchester United are to beat Barcelona
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: How Manchester United should lineup against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
'If Barcelona knocks Manchester United out of Europe, it will be a double personal satisfaction for me', says former Liverpool star
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
Tomorrow LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
Tomorrow TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us