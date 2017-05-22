Malaga 0-2 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points from La Liga 2016-17 Title Decider

Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo have propelled Real Madrid to their 33rd League title - they are truly deserving Champions of Spain!

Anirudh Menon 22 May 2017

Real Madrid sealed their 33rd LaLiga title with a rather comfortable 2-0 win away at a fighting Malaga – pipping their eternal rivals Barcelona to the post by a clean margin of three points. There was to be no repeat of Tenerife and Zinedine Zidane’s men finished the job with clinical efficiency

Cristiano Ronaldo’s superb opener and a typical poacher’s finish from Karim Benzema sealed the deal – and despite Barcelona reaching deep down to come back from 2-0 down against Eibar to win 3-2, there was not going to be any stopping Los Meringues march towards destiny.

Here’s the main talking points from an entertaining last domestic fixture for the Champions of Spain

1. Isco is pure joy personified

Isco Disco. WOOF.

The lad from Malaga showed on his return to the land of his birth just what makes him such a delight to watch – he is pure joy in human form. The way he float around the grass, barely bending their blades, hardly seeming to exert any effort is one of the most beautiful sights in world football. His through-ball to set up Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener, from the outside of the boot at that, showed just how effective a player he is whilst on the ball.

It’s the small things too – the way he runs with the ball to relieve pressure as Real Madrid sat deeper and deeper, the sharpness of thought to play passes like the one that released Benzema on the left circa the 34th minute after said dribbling, well, there is just so much to be admired about the Andalusian.

Ably supported by Toni Kroos – who has been one of Madrid’s top 3 players this season – and a rejuvenated Modric, the trio – along with the inimitable Casemiro showed just what makes Madrid’s the best midfield in the land... by a country mile.