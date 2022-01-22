Chandler McDaniel drives Philippines to historic win over Thailand | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

An 81st minute strike from Chandler McDaniel gave all three points to the Philippines as they beat Thailand 1-0 in an AFC Women's Asian Cup Group B fixture at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

Thailand dominated proceedings through most parts of the game as the Philippines were largely restricted to just counter-attacking moves. Orapin Waenngoen and Miranda Nild made the first few attempts on goal for Thailand but both shots were well wide of the target.

Nipawan Panyosuk forced the first save of the game as Olivia Davies-McDaniel made a full-stretch dive to deny the Thai midfielder from distance in the 14th minute. The Philippines had their first chance on goal as Chandler McDaniel had a shot saved by Waraporn Boonsing after a darting run down the right by Katrina Guillou in the 22nd minute.

Quinley Quezada's strike from distance into the top right corner of the Thailand goal was saved in spectacular fashion by Boonsing in the 27th minute as the Malditas almost scored the opener against the run of play.

Thailand continued to have the lions' share of possession for the remainder of the first half. However, they failed to break open the resilient Philippine defense as the two teams went into the break goalless.

Thailand were almost dealt a shock when Katrina Guillou found the back of the net in the 55th minute after a through ball from Sofia Harrison against the run of play. The Thai women breathed a sigh of relief as the linesman flagged Guillou offside after she scored.

The Philippines upped the ante in the rest of the second half with quick counter attacking moves as Chandler McDaniel and Quinley Quenzada came close to scoring but failed to hit the target.

Phillippines beat Thailand after a gap of 12 gams. (Image: AFC)

The Philippines eventually scored the winner as Boonsing made a mess out of a hopeful strike from distance in the 81st minute by Chandler McDaniel. Once the keeper fumbled, the ball fell inside the goal-line before returning back into play, sending the Philippines players into a frenzy.

Thailand put all of their women forward in the last few minutes but the Philippines held on for a historic 1-0 win. Thailand will now hope to get their first win against Indonesia while the Philippines get ready for an Australian challenge on January 24.

