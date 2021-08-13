Changchun Yatai vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Changchun Yatai will host Dalian Pro at the Suzhou Sports Center, with three points on the line in the Chinese Super League.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Beijing Guoan on Thursday. Zhang Yuning scored a second-half brace either side of Junior Negao's strike to give Guoan all three points.

Dalian Pro also suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Wuhan FC. Liangming Lin put the visitors ahead in only the second minute but Zhao Honglue and Anderson Lopes scored soon after to turn the game around.

Despite the defeat, Changchun Yatai still lead the way at the summit of Group B with 25 points accrued from 13 matches. Dalian Pro occupy the opposite end of the standings, with just seven points picked up from 13 games.

Changchun Yatai vs Dalian Pro Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on nine previous occasions and Changchun Yatai have a marginally better record with four wins to their name.

Dalian Pro were victorious on three occasions, while two matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April when goals from Junior Negao and Erik helped Changchun Yatai pick up a 2-1 away win.

The visitors have lost five of their last six league games and it is not surprising to see them occupy the bottom spot in the table. Yatai's loss to Beijing Guoan halted their run of six games without defeat.

Changchun Yatai vs Dalian Pro Team News

Changchun Yatai

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the home team.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Dalian Pro

There are also no known injuries or suspension concerns for Dalian Pro.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Changchun Yatai vs Dalian Pro Predicted XI

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (5-4-1): Xiaotian Shi (GK); Zhiyu Yan, Yu Zhang, Jores Okore, Jie Sun, Qi Cui; Erik, Serginho, Guangwen Li, Long Tan; Changcheng Cheng

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (5-3-2): Chong Zhang (GK); Shuai Li, Pengfei Shan, Jiahui Huang, Yanfeng Dong, Lei Tong; Wei Wu, Yupeng He, Qinaglong Tao, Jianbo Zhao, Long Zheng

Changchun Yatai vs Dalian Pro Prediction

Changchun Yatai are strong contenders for an unlikely league title and will strongly fancy their chances of ending the regular season against Dalian Pro.

The visitors have been simply atrocious and we are predicting a comfortable victory for Yatai.

Prediction: Changchun Yatai 2-0 Dalian Pro

