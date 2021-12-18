Changchun Yatai vs Guangzhou FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Changchun Yatai and Guangzhou FC will battle for three points in the Chinese Super League Championship playoffs on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Shenzhen at the same ground on Thursday. Juan Quintero scored in the second half to cancel out Junior Negao's first half strike for the home side.

Guangzhou FC also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Hebei on home turf. Wei Shihao and Zhang Hui's second-half strikes saw both sides share the points at fulltime.

The draw left the Guangzhou outfit in fifth spot on one point while Chanchun Yatai sit in third spot and have four points to show for their efforts in two games.

Changchun Yatai vs Guangzhou FC Head-to-Head

Guangzhou FC have 11 wins from their last 20 matches against Changchun Yatai. Three matches ended in draws while Sunday's hosts were victorious on six occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2018 when Tan Long's second-half brace inspired Changchun Yatai to a 3-2 home win.

The hosts have won three and drawn one of their last five matches in all competitions while Guangzhou FC are on a three-game winless run.

Changchun Yatai form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Guangzhou FC form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-W

Changchun Yatai vs Guangzhou FC Team News

Changchun Yatai

Serginho recently suffered a metatarsal fracture and has been ruled out until the new year.

Injury: Serginho

Suspension: None

Guangzhou FC

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Changchun Yatai vs Guangzhou FC Predicted XI

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Xiaotian Shi (GK); Jores Okore, Yu Zhang, Kaiyu Mao; Jiakang Hui, Guangwen Li, Yufeng Zhang, Qi Cui; Erik, Long Tan; Junior Negao

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Dianzuo Liu (GK); Shaocong Wu, Tyias Browning, Linpeng Zhang; Yihao Zhong, Lisheng Liao, Xiuwei Zhang, Hanwen Deng; Shihao Wei, Dinghao Wen; Liyu Yang

Changchun Yatai vs Guangzhou FC Prediction

Changchun Yatai have been the more consistent side and this, coupled with home advantage, installs them as favorites in this game.

Guangzhou FC have enough quality in their ranks and are likely to go all out to try and get the win. However, we are backing Changchun Yatai to secure maximum points in a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Changchun Yatai 2-1 Guangzhou FC

Edited by Peter P