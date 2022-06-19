Changchun Yatai vs Henan SSLM prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Changchun Yatai and Henan SSLM will meet at the Mission Hills Football Base Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Monday.

Changchun suffered their first loss of the league campaign when reigning champions Shandong Taishan beat them 4-0 on Thursday. Changchun have been without a league win since their campaign opener.

Henan, meanwhile, have got their campaign off to a great start. They are in second position in the standings, tied with Wuhan Three Towns on ten points, trailing the league leaders only on goal difference. They secured a 3-0 win against Guangzhou City in their previous outing, their third win on the trot.

Changchun Yatai vs Henan SSLM Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 24 across competitions since 2007. Changchun are unbeaten against their western rivals since 2012 and enjoy a 10-6 lead in wins, while eight games have ended in draws. In their last league meeting in 2018, the two teams drew 1-1.

Changchun Yatai form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W.

Henan SSLM form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D.

Changchun Yatai vs Henan SSLM Team News

Changchun Yatai

They have no reported injuries or suspension concerns. After a 4-0 thumping in their previous outing, manager Chen Yang could make a few changes to his starting XI, though.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Henan SSLM

Henan have been in solid form thus far, and an injury-free spell has played a role in their imperious run in the league.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Changchun Yatai vs Henan SSLM Predicted XIs

Changchun Yatai (3-5-2): Weiguo Liu (GK); Weihui Rao, Jores Okore, Qi Cui; Zhiyun Zheng, Yufeng Zhang, Guangwen Li, Erik, Huapeng Wang; Long Tan, Junior Negao.

Henan SSLM (4-2-3-1): Guoming Wang (GK); Ziyi Niu, Shuai Yang, Toni Sunjic, Xin Luo; Yuhao Zhao, Shangyuan Wang; Zichang Huang, Adrian Mierzejewski, Fernando Karanga; Henrique Dourado.

Changchun Yatai vs Henan SSLM Prediction

The two teams head into the game in contrasting form, with Changchun without a win in their last three games, while Henan are on a three-game winning streak. Taking into consideration the form of the two teams, Henan should secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Changchun Yatai 1-3 Henan SSLM.

