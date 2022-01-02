Changchun Yatai vs Shandong Taishan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

As the Chinese Super League 2021 concludes, champions Shandong Taishan go head-to-head with Changchun Yatai in their final league game of the campaign on Tuesday at Tianhe Stadium.

After winning their first league title in 11 years, Shandong Taishan will now be looking forward to their Chinese FA Cup final against Shanghai Port next Sunday.

After winning their first five games of the championship phase in December, which helped them claim the title with three games to go, they have played two back-to-back draws in the league. Their game against Shanghai Port ended in a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Changchun Yatai's AFC Champions League hopes took a hit as they lost 2-0 to Guangzhou FC on Saturday.

Changchun Yatai vs Shandong Taishan Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 28 times across all competitions. As expected, Shandong Taishan have the upper hand in this fixture with 16 wins while Changchun Yatai have been able to get the better of their western rivals just four times.

Changchun Yatai are winless in the fixture since 2014 and eight games between the two sides have ended in draws. They last met at Huadu Stadium last month, the game ending in a 2-1 win for Taishan Dui thanks to late goals from Pedro Delgado and Guo Tianyu.

Changchun Yatai form guide (Chinese Super League): L-W-W-L-L

Shandong Taishan form guide (Chinese Super League): D-D-W-W-W

Changchun Yatai vs Shandong Taishan Team News

Changchun Yatai

There are no fresh injury concerns for Changchun Yatai as Seginho remains sidelined with a fracture while Yufeng Zhang is a doubt.

Injured: Serginho

Doubtful: Yufeng Zhang

Suspended: None

Shandong Taishan

Xinghan Wu has been ruled out with a knee injury. Bowei Song has not featured in any league game since the restart and his involvement remains doubtful.

Injured: Xinghan Wu

Doubtful: Bowei Song

Suspended: None

Changchun Yatai vs Shandong Taishan Predicted XI

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wu Yake; Jores Okore, Jie Sun, Kaiyu Mao; Zhiyu Yan, Wei Shihao, Li Guang, Dilyimit Tudi, Weihui Rao; Erik, Long Tan

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wang Dalei; Li Hailong, Shi Ke, Zheng Zheng, Song Long; Xu Xin, Jun-Ho Son, Jin Jingdao; Moisés, Pedro Delgado; Guo Tianyu

Changchun Yatai vs Shandong Taishan Prediction

With nothing left to play for in this game, it is expected to be a mere formality. Shandong Taishan are expected to rest their key players for the Chinese FA Cup final on Sunday.

A low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Changchun Yatai 1-1 Shandong Taishan

