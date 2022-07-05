Changchun Yatai vs Shandong TaiShan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Changchun Yatai will host Shandong TaiShan at Changchun Sports Center in the Chinese Super League on Wednesday.

Changchun Yatai are one of the top teams in the Chinese Super League. They won the title once, in 2007, and were runners-up two years later. Last season, they narrowly missed the top trio, finishing in fourth place.

After eight rounds of matches in the new campaign, they sit ninth, with 11 points – 11 shy of the leaders, Three Towns. Changchun Yatai will hope to return to winning ways after two successive draws, including one at home.

Shandong TaiShan are defending champions. They clinched the title last season after a brilliant campaign and hope to replicate that run once again. They have not been faring badly. They sit second, four points behind Three Towns.

Taishan Dui manager Hao Wei says they consider every match to be a final in a bid to close the gap and seize the top spot. However, Changchun Yatai will not come easy due to the quality of their players and their ambition. Shandong will have to be near perfection to pluck full points at Changchun.

It is a clash between the second and ninth-placed teams. They are both experienced and know each other very well.

Changchun Yatai vs Shandong TaiShan Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, Shandong TaiShan reigned supreme with four victories, while the other match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Changchun Yatai form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-L

Shandong TaiShan form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Changchun Yatai vs Shandong TaiShan Team News

Changchun Yatai

Manager Chen Yang will count on Ivorian-born Jores Okore, whose defensive and attacking qualities will be crucial against free-scoring Shandong. It is unclear if Erik, another goal poacher, will be in the starting XI following a slight knock in their previous match.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shandong TaiShan

Left winger Xinghan Wu is out with knee problems while centre-back Jadson is nursing a thigh issue. Centre-forward Tianyu Guo has been suspended for yellow card accumulation.

Injury: Xinghan Wu, Jadson

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Tianyu Guo.

Unavailable: None.

Changchun Yatai vs Shandong TaiShan Predicted Xls

Zhejiang Professional (3-5-2): Wu Yake (GK), Qi Cui, Jores Okore, Sun Jie, Liao Chengjan, Dilyimit Tudi, Serginho, Yufeng Zhang, Zheng Zhiyun, Dino Ndlovu, Junior Negrao

Shandong TaiShan (4-4-2): Wang Dalei (GK), Zheng Zheng, Moises, Liu Yang, Liao Lisheng, Marouane Fellaini, Crysan, Ke Shi, Ji Xiang, Jin Jingdao, Son Jun-Ho

Changchun Yatai vs Shandong TaiShan Prediction

When both teams met last month in the reverse fixture, Shandong TaiShan whitewashed Changchun Yatai 4-0. The home side will look to avoid another similar outcome – which would hand the visitors home-and-away bragging rights. However, willpower alone might not be enough to thwart Taishan Dui. The hosts must be at their best to secure a positive result.

With Changchun Yatai seeking to take their revenge on a robust opponent, it will likely end into a stalemate.

Prediction: Changchun Yatai 1-1 Shandong TaiShan

