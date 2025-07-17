Changchun Yatai vs Shanghai Port Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2025

Changchun Yatai and Shanghai Port get round 17 of the Chinese Super League when they square off at the Changchun Stadium on Friday. Ricardo Soares’ men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the home side, having lost their previous seven meetings since August 2021.

Changchun Yatai were sent crashing back down to earth last time out when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Shanghai Shenhua on home turf.

Before that, Soares’ side snapped their run of seven consecutive defeats on June 25 courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Qingdao West Coast.

Changchun Yatai have picked up just eight points from their 16 Super League matches so far to sit rock-bottom in the table, level on points with Qingdao Hainiu.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Port continued their surge to the top of the league standings as they fought back from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Shenzhen last time out.

Kevin Muscat’s men have gone seven back-to-back league games without defeat, picking up five wins and two draws since May’s 2-1 loss against Beijing Guoan.

With 34 points from 16 matches, Shanghai Port are currently fourth in the Super League table, four points behind first-placed Beijing Guoan.

Changchun Yatai vs Shanghai Port Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, Shanghai Port have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture.

Changchun Yatai have picked up just four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Shanghai Port have won their last seven games against Soares’ men, scoring 24 goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 2-1 loss in August 2021.

Changchun Yatai have failed to win eight of their last nine home games, losing five and claiming three draws since the start of November.

Shanghai are on a run of eight consecutive away games without defeat, picking up six wins and two draws since a 4-1 defeat against Yokohama F Marinos on March 11.

Changchun Yatai vs Shanghai Port Prediction

Shanghai Port will be eager to take on an out-of-sorts Changchun Yatai side, who are currently rooted to the bottom of the table.

Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, we are backing Muscat’s men to extend their dominance against the hosts.

Prediction: Changchun Yatai 1-3 Shanghai Port

Changchun Yatai vs Shanghai Port Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Shanghai Port to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: First to score - Shanghai Port (The visitors have netted the opening goal in their last eight games against Changchun)

