Changchun Yatai vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

The Chinese Super League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Changchun Yatai and Shanghai Shenhua lock horns at the Changchun Stadium on Sunday. Having failed to win the last six meetings between the two teams, Ricardo Soares’ men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors and secure back-to-back victories for the first time since August 2023.

Ad

Norwegian striker Ohi Omoijuanfo came up clutch for Changchun Yatai on Wednesday when he struck in the 77th minute to hand them a 1-0 victory over Qingdao West Coast.

This was a much-needed result for the Jilin outfit, who had lost each of their previous seven outings and were on a nine-game winless run across all competitions since mid-April.

Soares will hope the result over Qingdao can serve as a springboard for an upturn in form as Changchun find themselves rock-bottom in the Super League table with eight points from 15 matches.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Shanghai Shenhua turned in an impressive team display last time out when they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Tianjin Jinmen Tiger on home turf.

Before that, Leonid Slutskiy’s men saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on June 14, when they fell to a 3-1 loss against Shenzhen Port City, one week before bouncing back in a 3-2 victory over Shanghai Port in the FA Cup.

Shanghai Shenhua have picked up 35 points from their 15 league matches so far to sit second in the standings, only behind first-placed Beijing Guoan on goal difference.

Ad

Changchun Yatai vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides, Changchun Yatai boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Shanghai Shenhua have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Shanghai Shenhua are unbeaten in their last six games against Soares’ men, claiming five wins and three draws since a 2-1 defeat in August 2021.

Changchun Yatai have won just one of their most recent eight home games while losing four and picking up three draws since November 2024.

Shenhua have won all but one of their last five away matches across all competitions, with a 3-1 loss at Shenzhen on June 14 being the exception.

Ad

Changchun Yatai vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Looking at recent meetings between Changchun Yatai and Shanghai Shenhua, we anticipate an action-packed contest with plenty of goalmouth action.

Leonid Slutskiy’s men head into the weekend as the more in-form side, and we are backing them to extend their dominance over the hosts.

Prediction: Changchun Yatai 1-3 Shanghai Shenhua

Changchun Yatai vs Shanghai Shenhua Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Shanghai Shenhua to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven clashes between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More