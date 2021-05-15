Changchun Yatai vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Changchun Yatai will trade tackles with Shanghai Shenhua at the Kunshan Sports Center in a matchday five fixture in Group B of the Chinese Super League.

Yatai played out a goalless draw with Shanghai Port in their most recent fixture on Friday.

Shanghai Shenhua were held to a 1-1 draw by Hebei FC. Adrian Mierzejewski and Rentian Hu scored to ensure the sides shared the spoils.

That draw left the Flowers of Shanghai in second place in the CSL Group B table, while Changchuna Yatai are in fifth spot.

What a miss by Marko Arnautovic before the half-time break. The Austrian striker was substituted after 60 minutes due to injury. Shanghai Port 0:0 Changchun Yatai. Neither Ricardo Lopes (former Jeonbuk Hyundai) nor Junior Negrao (former Ulsan Hyundai) managed to score. pic.twitter.com/9rHqddN5Ay — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 11, 2021

Changchun Yatai vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head

This will be the 27th meeting between the sides and their head-to-head record is fairly even.

Changchun Yatai have a marginally better record with 10 wins and nine draws to their name, while Shanghai Shenhua were victorious in seven previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came on 4 August 2018 when goals from Yunding Cao and Odion Ighalo ensured that the two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Shanghai Shenhua are unbeaten in four league games so far, drawing two and winning two apiece. Changchun Yatai are also unbeaten but have just one win from four games since regaining promotion to the top-flight.

Changchun Yatai form guide: D-D-D-W

Shanghai Shenhua form guide: D-D-W-W

Changchun Yatai vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Changchun Yatai

The hosts have no known injury concerns and there are no suspension worries for manager Chen Yang's side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shanghai Shenhua

Defender Zhu Chenjie has been ruled out with a tibia fracture. Defender Ante Majstorovic has also been sidelined with an ACL injury.

There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Ante Majstorovic, Zhu Chenjie

Suspension: None

Changchun Yatai vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (3-4-3): Xiaotian Shi (GK); Peng Wang, Jores Okore, Jie Sun; Jiakang Wang, Yufeng Zhang, Serginho, Zhe Jiang; Long Tan, Junior Negrao, Erik

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cheng Zeng (GK); Jiabao Wen, Matej Jonjic, Xiating Feng, Lu Zhang; Baojie Zhu, Xinli Peng, Alexander N'Doumbou, Hanchai Yu; Jinhao Bi, Christian Bassagog

Changchun Yatai vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

The two teams have shown a penchant for draws in recent weeks and that trend could be set to continue.

We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Changchun Yatai 1-1 Shanghai Shenhua