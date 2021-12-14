Changchun Yatai vs Shenzhen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League action continues this week, with Changchun Yatai hosting Shenzhen at the Changchun Sports Centre on Thursday.

Changchun Yatai picked up a well-deserved three points in their last game as they beat Guangzhou City 2-0 away from home.

Erik gave the visitors the lead in the opening five minutes of the game before Junior Negrao also got on the scoresheet in the dying minutes of the game.

Changchun Yatai have now picked up their first three points in the championship round of the Chinese Super League and will be looking to build on that come Thursday.

Shenzhen, on the other hand, lost their first game after the restart of the league. They were beaten 3-1 by Shanghai Port on home turf, with Frank Acheampong scoring the sole goal for the hosts.

Shenzhen currently sit sixth in the championship round table and will be looking to pick up their first points later this week.

Changchun Yatai vs Shenzhen Head-to-Head

There have been 12 meetings between Changchun Yatai and Shenzhen. The home side have won nine of those games while the visitors have won just three times.

The two sides last met in a league clash back in November 2011. Changchun Yatai won the game 2-1.

Changchun Yatai Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

Shenzhen Form Guide: L-D-L-W-W

Changchun Yatai vs Shenzhen Team News

Changchun Yatai

Junior Negrao and Zhang Yufeng both came off injured in the hosts' last outing and may not be available on Thursday. Peng Wang has served his suspension and should return to the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Junior Negrao, Zhang Yufeng

Suspended: None

Shenzhen

Alan Kardec came off injured against Shanghai Port and is expected to miss Thursday's game. The striker joins Morteza Pouraliganji on the injured list for the visitors.

Mubarak Wakaso is unavailable after being given special leave by the club.

Injured: Morteza Pouraliganji, Alan Kardec

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Mubarak Wakaso

Suspended: None

Changchun Yatai vs Shenzhen Predicted XI

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (5-4-1): Yake Wu; Jiakang Hui, Yu Zhang, Jores Okore, Jie Sun, Zhiyu Yan; Erik, Serginho, Guangwen Li, Long Tan; Changcheng Cheng

Shenzhen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lu Zhang; Yeljan Shinar, Mincheng Yuan, Xin Zhou, Haolun Mi; Yuanyi Li, Shuai Pei; Juan Quintero, Tsun Dai, Frank Acheampong; Chen Xiangyu

Changchun Yatai vs Shenzhen Prediction

Changchun Yatai performed impressively in their last outing, which ended in a 2-0 victory. They have now won nine of their last 11 games across all competitions and will be looking to continue their good form.

Shenzhen are winless in their last three games on the bounce and had lost three games in the six prior. With their top striker picking up an injury last time out, Shenzhen may struggle in the weeks ahead.

We expect this game to end in a narrow victory for the home side.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Changchun Yatai 2-1 Shenzhen

Edited by Peter P