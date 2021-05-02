Changchun Yatai vs Wuhan FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Changchun Yatai will welcome Wuhan FC to the Kunshan Sports Center for a fixture in Group B of the Chinese Super League.

The hosts played out a goalless draw with Tianjin Jinmen Tiger in their most recent fixture last Thursday.

Wuhan FC suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Shanghai Shenhua on the same day. Shin-Wook Kim, Xinli Peng and Christian Bassogog all scored for the visitors to complete the comeback victory.

Changchun Yatai sit in third spot in the Group B table, with four points garnered so far while Wuhan FC are in fifth place on one point.

FT: Shanghai Shenhua 3:1 Wuhan FC. Christian Bassogog was too agile to be snapped by camera. Adrian Mierzejewski sent the pass and the Cameroonian striker scored Shenhua's 3rd goal to seal the win. A connection between the two new signings. 2 wins in 2 for Choi Kang-hee's team. pic.twitter.com/ydOxrWeQDo — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 29, 2021

Changchun Yatai vs Wuhan FC Head-to-Head

This will be only the third meeting between the sides and Wuhan FC are yet to register a victory against Changchun Yatai. Yatai have one win and one draw in matches played against the Han Army.

Their last meeting came way back in August 2013 when Changchun Yatai registered a 2-1 away victory.

The hosts are unbeaten in their two league games so far, with one draw and one victory apiece. Wuhan FC are yet to pick up a win in the new campaign.

Stephane Mbia headed home from a corner to make it 1：0 for Wuhan FC against Shanghai Shenhua just 5 mins into the game. It's the 1st goal from the Cameroonian defender after his return to Wuhan FC from a short stint in Shanghai Shenhua. pic.twitter.com/Qiii3ifgwT — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 29, 2021

Changchun Yatai form guide: D-W

Wuhan FC form guide: L-D

Changchun Yatai vs Wuhan FC Team News

Changchun Yatai

The hosts have no known injury or suspension concerns.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Wuhan FC

Wuhan FC also have no known injury concerns. Defender Zhao Honglue is suspended due to the red card he received against Shenhua.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Zhao Honglue

Changchun Yatai vs Wuhan FC Predicted XI

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Xiaotian Shi (GK); Jiakang Hui, Jores Okore, Jie Sun, Zhe Jiang; Peng Wang, Yufeng Zhang; Erik, Serginho, Long Tan; Junior Negredo

Wuhan FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chunyu Dong (GK); Hu Rentian, Chao Li, Stephan Mbia, Tian Ming; Hao Fang, Hang Li, Yinong Tian, Yun Liu; Xuesheng Dong, Zichang Huang

Changchun Yatai vs Wuhan FC Prediction

The two sides are virtually evenly matched across the board and will both fancy their chances of getting maximum points here.

The two managers are likely to set their sides up to play on the front foot. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Changchun Yatai 1-1 Wuhan FC