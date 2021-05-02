Changchun Yatai vs Wuhan FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Changchun Yatai will welcome Wuhan FC to the Kunshan Sports Center for a fixture in Group B of the Chinese Super League.
The hosts played out a goalless draw with Tianjin Jinmen Tiger in their most recent fixture last Thursday.
Wuhan FC suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Shanghai Shenhua on the same day. Shin-Wook Kim, Xinli Peng and Christian Bassogog all scored for the visitors to complete the comeback victory.
Changchun Yatai sit in third spot in the Group B table, with four points garnered so far while Wuhan FC are in fifth place on one point.
Changchun Yatai vs Wuhan FC Head-to-Head
This will be only the third meeting between the sides and Wuhan FC are yet to register a victory against Changchun Yatai. Yatai have one win and one draw in matches played against the Han Army.
Their last meeting came way back in August 2013 when Changchun Yatai registered a 2-1 away victory.
The hosts are unbeaten in their two league games so far, with one draw and one victory apiece. Wuhan FC are yet to pick up a win in the new campaign.
Changchun Yatai form guide: D-W
Wuhan FC form guide: L-D
Changchun Yatai vs Wuhan FC Team News
Changchun Yatai
The hosts have no known injury or suspension concerns.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Wuhan FC
Wuhan FC also have no known injury concerns. Defender Zhao Honglue is suspended due to the red card he received against Shenhua.
Injuries: None
Suspension: Zhao Honglue
Changchun Yatai vs Wuhan FC Predicted XI
Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Xiaotian Shi (GK); Jiakang Hui, Jores Okore, Jie Sun, Zhe Jiang; Peng Wang, Yufeng Zhang; Erik, Serginho, Long Tan; Junior Negredo
Wuhan FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chunyu Dong (GK); Hu Rentian, Chao Li, Stephan Mbia, Tian Ming; Hao Fang, Hang Li, Yinong Tian, Yun Liu; Xuesheng Dong, Zichang Huang
Changchun Yatai vs Wuhan FC Prediction
The two sides are virtually evenly matched across the board and will both fancy their chances of getting maximum points here.
The two managers are likely to set their sides up to play on the front foot. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Changchun Yatai 1-1 Wuhan FC