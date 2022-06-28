Changchun Yatai vs Zhejiang Professional prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Changchun Yatai take on Zhejiang Professional at the Wuyuan River Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Wednesday, with both sides having had similar seasons so far.

Changchun Yatai are currently 7th in the league, six points behind the top three. Yang Chen's side have been in disappointing form of late, having won only one of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against Zhejiang Professional on Wednesday.

Zhejiang Professional are currently 11th in the league, one point behind their opponents. Jordi Vinyals' side have been in decent form of late and are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions. They will hope to continue their form with a win against Changchun Yatai on Wednesday.

Le Foot Chinois en VF 🇨🇳🇫🇷 @csl_fr #GZCvCCY FT 1-3 victoire du Changchun Yatai avec des buts de Junior ou Serginho (selon le club, selon la ligue) , Zhang Yifeng et un d'Erik. Le retour de Han Jiaqi dans la cage de Guangzhou n'aura pas suffit à empêcher l'équipe du sud de subir sa 6eme défaite consécutive #GZCvCCY FT 1-3 victoire du Changchun Yatai avec des buts de Junior ou Serginho (selon le club, selon la ligue) , Zhang Yifeng et un d'Erik. Le retour de Han Jiaqi dans la cage de Guangzhou n'aura pas suffit à empêcher l'équipe du sud de subir sa 6eme défaite consécutive https://t.co/pj0H4fzdli

Both sides will want to climb up the table with a win and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Changchun Yatai vs Zhejiang Professional Head-to-Head

Changchun Yatai have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won one of their last five meetings, with the other four ending in draws.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this month.

Changchun Yatai Form Guide: W-D-L-D-D

Zhejiang Professional Form Guide: W-W-D-L-D

Changchun Yatai vs Zhejiang Professional Team News

Changchun Yatai

Changchun Yatai have no new injury worries following their 3-1 win against Guangzhou City last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zhejiang Professional

In terms of new injury concerns, Zhejiang Professional came away unscathed from their 2-0 against Shandong Taishan last time out. Chao Gu, Matheus and Lucas Possignolo are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Chao Gu, Matheus, Lucas Possignolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Changchun Yatai vs Zhejiang Professional Predicted XI

Jamie Heath @jamieheath_



I am really optimistic about Zhejiang’s 21 year old RB Gao Tianyu, he looks really promising and could be China’s NT RB for years to come Zhejiang fc still missing our starting goalkeeper Gu Chao to a fractured finger and new signing and clubs best defender Lucas Possignolo.I am really optimistic about Zhejiang’s 21 year old RB Gao Tianyu, he looks really promising and could be China’s NT RB for years to come Zhejiang fc still missing our starting goalkeeper Gu Chao to a fractured finger and new signing and clubs best defender Lucas Possignolo.I am really optimistic about Zhejiang’s 21 year old RB Gao Tianyu, he looks really promising and could be China’s NT RB for years to come🙌🔥

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (3-5-2): Weiguo Liu (GK); Weihui Rao, Jores Okore, Qi Cui; Zhiyun Zheng, Yufeng Zhang, Guangwen Li, Erik, Huapeng Wang; Long Tan, Junior Negao.

Zhejiang Professional Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Bo Zhao; Xin Yue, Zheng'ao Sun, Nok-Hang Leung, Tianyu Gao; Haoran Zhong; Jin Cheng, Franko Andrijasevic, Bin Gu, Ulrich Ewolo; Nyasha Mushekwi

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Changchun Yatai vs Zhejiang Professional Prediction

It's hard to pick a winner between the two sides given their similar form and quality so far this season.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Changchun Yatai 1-1 Zhejiang Professional

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far