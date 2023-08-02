"Channeling her inner Messi" "Roberto Carlos would be proud" - Fans in awe as Marta Cox scores outrageous free-kick in Women's World Cup

Fans have heralded Panama Women's midfielder Marta Cox's sensational free-kick by comparing it to Lionel Messi and Roberto Carlos' efforts over the years.

Cox struck a remarkable free kick in the very first minute of Panama's 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup clash with France. She curled a sumptuous effort past French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud Magnin.

It was Panama's first goal in a women's World Cup and one to savor for Cox. The South Americans are already out of the competition but their No.10 has perhaps scored the goal of the tournament.

France have since raced into a 5-1 lead courtesy of goals from Maelle Lakrar, Lea Le Garrec, and Kadidiatou Diani's hat-trick. However, it's Cox's memorable strict that many fans are reacting to.

It was a free-kick that the likes of Messi and Carlos hit throughout their legendary careers. The ball bent and dumbfounded Magnin before hitting the back of the net.

Messi scored a similar free-kick on his debut for Inter Miami just two weeks ago, curling the ball home in the 90+4th minute. He has scored many eye-catching freekicks throughout his career.

One fan alluded to the Argentinian icon's free-kick mastery when applauding Cox's own strike:

"Channeling her inner Messi be like."

Another fan reckons Carlos would be proud having netted plenty of similar efforts during his career with Brazil and Real Madrid:

"Roberto Carlos would be proud of that one."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Panama's first-ever goal in a Women's World Cup:

Marta Cox, take a BOW! That is simply stunning from the Panama midfielder

Lionel Messi wished Argentina Women the best ahead of World Cup but they falter

Argentina crashed out of Group G.

Messi knows all about winning the World Cup as he did so in heroic fashion just last year. The 36-year-old captained La Abiceleste to glory in Qatar, with seven goals and three assists in seven games. It was the first time he won the illustrious competition and he did so in style.

The new Inter Miami attacker has wished the Argentinian Women's team the best as they embark on their own World Cup journey. He wrote on Instagram ahead of the tournament in Australia:

“Come on my (Argentina Womens Team) I wish you all the best for this (FIFA Womens World Cup)! #SeleccionFemenina #impossibleisnothing.”

However, Argentina's Women's team have been unable to replicate the men's magnificent 2022 World Cup triumph. They have crashed out at the group stages after a 2-0 defeat to Sweden. La Abiceleste are yet to win any game at a World Cup in their history in 12 attempts.