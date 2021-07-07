Chapecoense vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Chapecoense host Corinthians at Arena Conda on Thursday in an enticing Brasileiro Serie A 2021 game.

Chapecoense are struggling in the relegation zone, having managed a dismal total of four points from nine games. They are yet to register a win this campaign and have managed four draws and five losses.

Chapecoense are coming off a 2-0 loss to Bahia. Gilberto and Rodriguinho scored within two minutes of each other to give Bahia a 2-0 lead, which they were able to defend until the end of the match.

Meanwhile, Corinthians drew their previous league game with Internacional. The game ended 1-1, Jo's 80th-minute goal canceling out a first-half penalty from Edenilson.

Corinthians are 13th in the table with 11 points from nine games. They have two wins, five draws and two losses thus far in the 2021 Brasileiro Serie A season.

Chapecoense vs Corinthians Head-to-Head

Chapecoense and Corinthians have played 16 matches against each other so far. Corinthians hold the bragging rights with 10 wins, while Chapecoense have won just two games. Four matches have ended in draws.

Corinthians won the last game that took place between these two teams. Danilo Fernando Avilar scored the only goal of the game, handing his side a 1-0 win.

Chapecoense form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Corinthians form guide: D-W-D-D-D

Chapecoense vs Corinthians Team News

Chapecoense

Moises Ribeiro, Tiepo and Leo Gomes have been sidelined with injuries. Joilson's participation is in doubt.

Injured: Moises Ribeiro, Tiepo and Leo Gomes

Doubtful: Joilson

Suspended: None

Corinthians

Romelu Otero will return to the fold following Venezuela's Copa America exit.

Leo Natel and Caique Franca will not be involved in Thursday's game due to injuries.

Injured: Leo Natel and Caique Franca

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chapecoense vs Corinthians Predicted XI

Chapecoense Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Joao Paulo; Derlan, Felipe Santane, Ignacio; Mancha, Lima, Ravanelli, Matheus Ribeiro; Fernandinho, Mike; Anselmo

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cassio, Fagner, Joao Victor, Gil, Fabio Santos, Gabriel, Victor Cantillo, Gustavo Silva, Vitinho, Mateus Vital, Jo

Chapecoense vs Corinthians Prediction

Chapecoense's poor form has been a concern for manager Jair Ventura, as a continuation of worrying performances might end up in the team getting relegated.

However, Chapecoense do possess enough grit and defensive acumen to play out a draw against Thursday's opponents.

We envisage that the two sides will share the spoils.

Prediction: Chapecoense 1-1 Corinthians

