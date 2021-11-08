Chapecoense vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Chapecoense and Flamengo will battle for three points in a Brasileiro Serie A fixture on Monday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Cuiaba on Thursday.

Flamengo secured maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win over Atletico GO in a rescheduled league game. Michael Delgado scored in either half to help his side secure the win.

The victory helped Rubro-Negro hold on to second spot in the table with 53 points garnered from 28 matches. Chapecoense remain rooted to the bottom of the standings on 14 points.

Chapecoense vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

Flamengo have 11 wins from their last 15 matches against Chapecoense. Two previous games ended in draws, the same number of wins that Monday's hosts have to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in July, when late goals from Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Michael helped Flamengo secure a 2-1 comeback win.

The hosts have been in poor form and are currently on a 10-game winless run in the league which has led to them being favorites to get relegated. Flamengo have gone three games without defeat in the league.

Chapecoense form guide: D-L-L-L-D

Flamengo form guide: W-D-W-L-L

Chapecoense vs Flamengo Team News

Chapeconese

The hosts have been decimated by injuries and currently have several players sidelined with fitness issues. Perotti (thigh), Bruno Silva (thigh), Rene Junior (thigh), Felipe Silva (ankle), Kadu (thigh), Leo Gomes (thigh), Vagner (knee), Felipe Santana (Achilles tendon) and Tiepo (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Perotti, Bruno Silva, Rene Junior, Felipe Silva, Kadu, Leo Gomes, Vagner, Felipe Santana, Tiepo

Suspension: None

Flamengo

Giorgian de Arrascaeta (thigh), Filipe Luis (calf), Pedro (knee), Diego (thigh) and Kennedy (ankle) are all unavailable for selection. Furthermore, former Manchester United man Andreas Pereira has been suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Filipe Luis, Pedro, Diego, Kennedy

Suspension: Andreas Pereira

Chapecoense vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Chapeconese Predicted XI (4-5-1): Keiller (GK); Busanello, Ignacio Oliveira, Joilson Joilson, Matheus Ribeiro; Kaio Ferreira, Denner, Moises, Anderson Leite, Mike Dos Santos; Henrique Almeida

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diego Alves (GK); Ramon, David Luiz, Rodrigo Caio, Mauricio Isla; Michael Delgado, Willian Arao, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique, Gabriel Barbosa

Chapecoense vs Flamengo Prediction

The difference in quality between the two sides is evident in their respective positions in the standings, with Flamengo boasting vastly superior players to their hosts.

The visitors still have an outside shot at retaining their league title but cannot afford too many slip-ups at this stage of the season. They have not been as rampant in attack in recent weeks but should create enough chances against the league's worst defense.

We are backing Flamengo to secure maximum points with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Chapecoense 0-3 Flamengo

