Charleroi vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26, 2022

Charleroi will host Anderlecht at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi in Jupiler Pro League on Monday (December 26).

The two teams are separated by a single point in the standings, with the hosts occupying the 12th spot, one place below Anderlecht. Charleroi's last league contest ended in a 4-1 defeat against Genk at the Cegeka Arena before a Cup elimination at the hands of RFC Seraing. Friendlies against Besiktas and Reims produced disappointing losses too.

Les Zebres are yet to win the league but finished respectably in seventh place last season. They will look to emulate that again, but they have won only five of 17 games this season and lost eight times.

Anderlecht's last meeting against Charleroi at Lotto Park was surprisingly dominated by the visitors. Anderlecht will want to avenge that loss at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi, where they have emerged successful previously. However, Brian Riemer’s men have not been on a good run.

Les Mauves et Blancs have won just once in their last five games, recording six wins and nine losses in 17 games. The record 34-time Belgian First Division winners have also crashed out of the cup competition. Monday’s game is crucial for Anderlecht, as they could be overhauled by four teams in case they lose.

Charleroi vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charleroi boast two wins in their last five clashes with the visitors, while Anderlecht have prevailed thrice.

Charleroi have conceded ten goals against Anderlecht in their last five meetings, scoring thrice.

Charleroi have won twice in their last five home games, drawing once and losing twice.

Anderlecht have won four of their last five games at Charleroi, who've won once.

Charleroi have won once in their last five games, losing four, while Anderlecht have been victorious once, drawing twice and losing twice.

Form Guide: Charleroi – L-L-L-L-W; L-D-W-D-L

Charleroi vs Anderlecht Prediction

Daan Heymans, the team's top scorer this season with five goals, will be the leading attacking threat for Charleroi against the visitors.

Fabio Silva is expected to step up for the visitors and improve on his tally of six goals. Anderlecht boast a more creative midfield setup that could absorb most of Charleroi’s threats even away from home.

Prediction: Charleroi 1-3 Anderlecht

Charleroi vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Anderlecht

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Charleroi to score first – No

Tip 4: Anderlecht to score - Yes

