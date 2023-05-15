Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2023

Chicago Fire set out to pick up a third straight win when they take on Charlotte FC at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

Christian Lattanzio’s men, meanwhile, head into the midweek clash on a three-match winning streak and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Charlotte FC maintained their fine run of form as they picked up a comfortable 3-1 victory over Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Lattanzio’s side now return home, where they are on a four-game winning streak and are unbeaten in six consecutive matches since March.

With 15 points from 12 games, Charlotte FC are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference table, one point and one place above Wednesday’s visitors.

Chicago Fire, on the other hand, picked up successive wins for the first time this season as they edged out 10-man Saint Louis City last time out.

This followed a 2-1 victory over Saint Louis in the first of their cup-and-league double header which saw them book their place in the last-16 of the US Open Cup on May 5.

While the Fire will look to continue in the same vein, they have struggled for results on the road, where they have lost three of their four league games this season.

Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between the sides, with both teams claiming one win each from their previous two meetings.

They first met in August 2022, when Chicago Fire picked up a 3-2 victory away from home. Charlotte returned the favour one month later courtesy of a similar 3-2 win at Soldier Field.

Lattanzio’s men are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and one draw.

The Fire have lost four of their last five away games across all competitions, with a 3-2 win at Inter Miami being the exception.

Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire Prediction

With just one point separating the sides in the bottom half of the table, we anticipate a fierce battle at the Bank of America Stadium. Both sides have hit their stride of late and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 2-2 Chicago Fire

Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the Fire’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Charlotte’s last seven games)

