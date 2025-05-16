Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Charlotte FC will be looking to end their run of four consecutive MLS defeats when they welcome Chicago Fire to the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Gregg Berhalter’s men, meanwhile, will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having lost their last five meetings since August 2022.

Charlotte failed to arrest their slump in form as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Orlando City at the Inter & Co Stadium on Thursday.

With that result, Dean Smith’s side have now lost four league games on the trot — conceding 10 goals and scoring four — having won the three games preceding this run.

Charlotte have picked up 19 points from their 13 MLS matches so far to sit seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, but could move level with fifth-placed Inter Miami with a win this weekend.

On the other hand, Chicago Fire picked up consecutive wins for the first time since March last time out when they edged out Atlanta United 2-1 at Soldier Field.

Before that, Berhalter’s men kicked off their US Open Cup with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Detroit City FC — a result which saw their six-game winless run come to an end.

Chicago Fire have won four of their 12 MLS games while losing four and claiming four draws to collect 16 points and sit 11th in the East, three points and four places adrift of Saturday’s hosts.

Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last six meetings between the two teams, Charlotte FC have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

Chicago Fire have picked up one win in that time, which came in their first-ever meeting in August 2022, when they edged out Smith’s men 3-2 at the Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte are unbeaten in nine of their most recent 10 MLS home games, picking up eight wins and one draw since late September.

Chicago Fire have failed to win 11 of their last 14 competitive away matches, losing eight and claiming three draws since July 2024.

Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire Prediction

After weeks of mediocre results, Chicago Fire have picked up two wins from their last two outings and will head into Saturday’s clash with renewed confidence. However, we predict Charlotte will make the most of their home advantage and end their four-game losing streak here.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 2-1 Chicago Fire

Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Charlotte to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of Chicago Fire's last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the hosts’ last five games)

