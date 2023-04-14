Charlotte FC vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

Charlotte host Colorado Rapids at the Bank of America Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, looking to pick up just their second win of the 2023 season.

The Crown's only victory so far in seven games came against Orlando City, beating the Florida outfit 2-1 on the road on matchday four.

Before that, Christian Lattanzio's side had lost their opening three games. Since that win, however, things have gone downhill for them once more.

A pair of draws against New York Red Bulls and Toronto was followed by a 3-1 loss at the hands of Real Salt Lake last Sunday as the hosts fought from a deficit in the second half.

With just five points in the bag right now, Charlotte are second from bottom in the Western Conference standings, but luckily for them, their next opponents haven't pulled up any trees so far either.

Having accrued just one more point, Colorado are down in 11th place, winning just once so far. However, that victory came in their last game as Diego Rubio's 68th-minute strike earned the Rapids all three points in Kansas.

Charlotte FC vs Colorado Rapids Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Owing to Charlotte's short history, the sides have met just once in the past, and that ended in a 0-0 draw in Colorado on 23 April 2022.

Charlotte are winless in their last three games. If they fail to beat Colorado, it will be the first time in their history that the Crown have gone longer without winning.

Charlotte have scored in their last four MLS games and could equal their best scoring run if they manage to beat Colorado's defense, having struck in five consecutive games between May and June 2022.

Colorado have kept a clean sheet in their last two games and could make it three on the bounce for the first time since March 2015 (also 3).

Charlotte have conceded 14 goals so far - the worst defensive record in the Western Conference after bottom-side Montreal (16).

Charlotte FC vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Both teams have got off to a below-average start in the new season with just one win each. As they have played each other just once before, this encounter has an air of unpredictability.

We predict a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 1-1 Colorado Rapids

Charlotte FC vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

