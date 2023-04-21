Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023 

Charlotte host Columbus Crew at the Bank of America Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, looking to pick up just their second win of the season in nine games.

The Crown started their campaign with three consecutive defeats, before finally winning for the first time on matchday four as they beat Orlando 2-1.

But things have gone south once more after that, with Christian Lattanzio's side drawing thrice and losing once in four outings.

With only six points in the bag from eight games and one victory, Charlotte are second from bottom in the Eastern Conference standings.

Columbus have accrued eight points more than Charlotte and sit in fourth place right now. They are looking to win for the third time in a row.

The Crew come into the fixture on the back of consecutive wins over Atlanta United and Real Salt Lake, netting 10 goals overall.

Wilfried Nancy's side beat the former 6-1 before netting another four against Salt Lake as Columbus went on a rampage.

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte and Columbus have met only twice in MLS in the past, and both games ended in stalemates - 1-1 in June 2022 in Columbus followed by 2-2 in October 2022 in Charlotte.

Having won their last two games, Columbus are aiming three games in a row for the first time since October-November 2021 (3).

Charlotte have failed to win their last four league games, already their worst run in the competition in their short history.

Columbus have failed to win any of their three away games so far this season (4-1 vs Philadephia Union, 1-1 vs Toronto and 2-1 vs New York Red Bulls).

Charlotte drew their last MLS game and could draw twice in a row for the second time already this season.

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction

With just one win in the bag from eight games, it's clear that Charlotte have struggled to get going so far this term.

Columbus, meanwhile, have been firing on all cylinders and produced devastating attacking displays in their last two games.

If the Crew continue to fire, Charlotte won't stand a chance.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 0-3 Columbus Crew

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Columbus Crew

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

