Charlotte FC vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20, 2023 

Two in-form sides square off in the MLS as Charlotte FC host Nashville at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday (May 20).

Charlotte continued their climb to the upper echelons of the Eastern Conference with a 2-1 win over Chicago Fire on Wednesday. Christian Lattanzio’s men have won their last four games, including a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on May 10 to reach the US Open Cup round of 16.

With 18 points from 13 games, Charlotte are seventh in the Conference, level on points with Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union.

Meanwhile, Nashville returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami at Geodis Park. That followed a 1-1 draw with DC United on May 14, which snapped their run of four straight wins.

With 22 points from 13 games, Gary Smith’s men are third in the Eastern Conference, five points off first-placed Cincinnati.

Charlotte FC vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with their first coming in July 2022, where Charlotte cruised to a 4-1 home win.

Nashville are unbeaten in seven games across competitions since a 2-1 loss to New York City FC in April.

Charlotte are on a four-game winning streak and have won six of their last seven games, with a 3-0 defeat to DC United in April being the exception.

Smith’s side have managed just one win in their five away games this season, while Charlotte are on a run of five home wins since mid-April.

Nashville boast the meanest defensive record in the MLS, conceding eight goals..

Charlotte FC vs Nashville Prediction

Charlotte and Nashville head into the weekend in fine form, so a thrilling contest could ensue.

While the visitors have been defensively solid, the Crown have been near impenetrable at home this season, so Charlotte should claim all three points in front of their home fans once again.

Prediction: Charlotte 2-1 Nashville

Charlotte FC vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Charlotte

Tip 2: First to score - Charlotte (The Crown have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of Nashville’s last five outings.)

