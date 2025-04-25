Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Charlotte FC and New England Revolution go head-to-head at the Bank of America Stadium in MLS on Saturday. Dean Smith’s hosts head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive victories as they look to go top of the Supporters’ Shield table.

Charlotte turned in an impressive display on Sunday as they picked up a comfortable 3-0 victory over San Diego FC at home. Smith’s men have won all but one of their last six league matches, with a 2-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids in March being the exception.

With 19 points from nine matches, Charlotte lead the way atop the Western Conference, only above second-placed FC Cincinnati on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Leonardo Campana and Ignatius Ganago were on target to fire New England Revolution to a 2-0 victory over New York City FC at the Gillette Stadium last time out.

Caleb Porter’s side have won three of their most recent four games, seeing off New York Red Bulls, Atlanta United and New York City FC, having picked up one point from their opening four games this season.

New England have 10 points from eight matches to sit 11th in the Western Conference, albeit with a game in hand.

Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England have four wins from their last six meetings with Charlotte, losing two.

New England have won all but one of their last five games against C men, with a 4-0 loss in September being the exception.

Charlotte are on a run of five MLS home wins this season, scoring 13 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

The Revs are winless in nine of their most recent 10 away league games, losing eight, since September.

Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution Prediction

Charlotte have won their five home league matches this term and will head to the weekend with sky-high confidence. New England, meanwhile, have struggled to impose themselves on their travels, so Smith’s men should pick up all three points.

Prediction: Charlotte 2-1 New England

Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Charlotte to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corner kicks - Yes (There have been at least 11 corners in four of the Rev’s last five matches.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of New England’s last five games.)

