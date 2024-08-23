Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Charlotte FC take on an impressive New York Red Bulls side in an important clash at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls Preview

New York Red Bulls are in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Red Bulls slumped to a defeat on penalties against Pachuca in the Leagues Cup in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table and have been inconsistent this season. The home side defeated Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a good recent record against Charlotte FC and have won four out of the last seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Charlotte FC's paltry one victory.

New York Red Bulls have lost only one of their seven matches against Charlotte FC in all competitions but have never managed to win an away game in this fixture.

Charlotte FC have kept clean sheets in nine of their last 14 matches at home in the regular season of MLS in a run dating back to October last year.

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in regular time in all competitions but have lost their last two Leagues Cup games on penalties.

Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have stepped up to the plate this season but have a few issues to address ahead of this fixture. The Red Bulls have good players in their ranks and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Charlotte FC have a robust unit at their disposal and can pack a punch on their day. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 1-1 New York Red Bulls

Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Charlotte FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lewis Morgan to score - Yes

