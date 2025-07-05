Charlotte FC vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

The action continues in MLS as Charlotte FC play host to Orlando City at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. The Lions have failed to win their last four away games against Dean Smith’s men and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Charlotte FC failed to find their feet last weekend when they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Chicago Fire at Soldier Field.

Smith’s side have now lost three games on the bounce, conceding seven goals and scoring four since June’s 2-0 victory over Toronto FC.

Charlotte have won eight of their 20 MLS matches so far while losing 11 and claiming one draw to collect 25 points and sit 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Orlando City were sent back down to earth last time out when they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cincinnati on home turf.

Before that, Oscar Pareja’s men were on a run of two consecutive away victories, seeing off Colorado Rapids and St. Louis City respectively.

Orlando City have picked up 33 points from their 20 matches so far to sit fifth in the East, seven points off league leaders Philadelphia Union.

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 11 meetings between the sides, Charlotte boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Charlotte FC have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Charlotte are unbeaten in their last four home games against Pareja's men, claiming two wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat in August 2022.

The Lions have lost just one of their last 10 away matches across all competitions while picking up five wins and four draws since mid-March.

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando City have struggled for consistency in recent weeks but will be backing themselves against an out-of-sorts Charlotte side who have lost their last three games.

However, we predict Smith’s men will make the most of their home advantage and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 1-1 Orlando City

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last seven meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five clashes)

