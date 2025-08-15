Charlotte FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

The action continues in MLS as Charlotte FC and Real Salt Lake go head-to-head at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since April 2023, when the Clarets and Blue picked up a 3-1 victory on home turf.

Wilfried Zaha continued his red-hot form in front of goal as he struck in the 85th minute to hand Charlotte a 1-0 victory over FC Cincinnati at the TQL Stadium last Sunday.

With that result, Dean Smith’s men have won five back-to-back matches in the league and are unbeaten in their last six outings (5W, 1D) since a 3-2 defeat against Chicago Fire on June 29.

This impressive run of results has seen Charlotte move into playoff contention as they now sit seventh in the Eastern Conference table with 41 points from 26 matches, five points above 10th-placed New York Red Bulls, just outside the qualifying places.

On the other hand, Real Salt Lake failed to mark their return to MLS action on a positive note last Sunday when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against New York Red Bulls.

This followed a solid campaign in the US Open Cup, where Pablo Mastroeni’s men picked up two wins from their three matches, only losing on penalties against Atletico San Luis on August 3.

Real Salt Lake have won nine of their 25 MLS matches so far while losing 12 and claiming four draws to collect 31 points and sit 10th in the West, one point off the playoff qualifying spot.

Charlotte FC vs Real Salt Lake Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Charlotte and Real Salt Lake, with Mastroeni’s men picking up a 3-1 victory when they first met in April 2023.

Charlotte have won each of their last five MLS matches, scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-2 draw, with Orlando City on July 6 being the exception.

Real Salt Lake have failed to win seven of their last eight away matches in the league, losing four and claiming three draws since the start of May.

Charlotte have won all but one of their last five MLS home games, with the 2-2 stalemate against Orlando in July being the exception.

Charlotte FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Real Salt Lake have struggled to grind out results on the road and face the challenge of a Charlotte side who have won their last five MLS games.

Smith’s men have picked up 13 points from the last 15 available at home in the league, and we are backing them to get the job done once again.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 2-1 Real Salt Lake

Charlotte FC vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Charlotte to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Real Salt Lake’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of the visitors’ last five games)

