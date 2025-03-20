Charlotte FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2025

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Charlotte FC and San Jose Earthquakes square off at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since February 2024, when Dean Smith’s men picked up a narrow 1-0 victory.

Charlotte returned to winning ways last Sunday when they edged out 10-man Cincinnati 2-0 courtesy of second-half goals from Liel Abada and Patrick Agyemang.

Before that, Smith’s side picked up one win and one draw from their opening two games of the 2025 MLS campaign before suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami on March 9.

Charlotte head into the weekend in search of a third MLS home win on the trot, having picked up consecutive 2-0 victories over Atlanta United and Cincinnati in the first two matches at the Bank of America Stadium this season.

On the other hand, San Jose Earthquakes failed to return to winning ways last Sunday when they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Colorado Rapids at PayPal Park.

Before that, Bruce Arena’s men kicked off the season with back-to-back victories over Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas City before falling to a 1-0 loss at the hands of Minnesota United on March 9.

While San Jose will be looking to bounce back this weekend, they have struggled for results on the road, where they have won just one of their last five league games since September.

Charlotte FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Charlotte and San Jose Earthquakes, with Smith’s men claiming a 1-0 victory when they first met in a pre-season fixture back in February 2024.

Charlotte have lost just two of their last eight matches, including friendly games, while claiming four wins and two draws since February 9.

San Jose Earthquakes have failed to win four of their last five MLS away games, losing three and picking up one draw since September 2024.

Charlotte are unbeaten in their last six competitive home games, picking up five wins and one draw since September’s 1-0 defeat against Atlanta United.

Charlotte FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Having kicked off the season on a high, San Jose Earthquakes appear to have run out of steam and will be looking to find their feet this weekend.

However, Charlotte have been tough to beat on home turf and we are backing them to come away with all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Charlotte FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Charlotte to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of San Jose’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of the visitors’ last 10 matches)

