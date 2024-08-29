Charlotte vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024 

Charlotte host Atlanta United at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday (August 31) in Major League Soccer. The hosts are sixth in the Eastern Conference with 38 points from 26 games.

Charlotte drew 1-1 with New York Red Bulls in their last match, taking an early lead via a Karol Swiderski penalty before being forced to a share of the spoils.

Atlanta, meanwhile, have struggled as they continue their search for a new head coach following the dismissal of Gonzalo Pineda in June. They lost 2-0 to an inspired LA Galaxy side in their last match and are ninth in the Eastern Conference with 28 points from 26 matches.

Charlotte vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Charlotte and Atlanta, who trail 3-2.

Charlotte are without a clean sheet in three games in this fixture.

Only two of Atlanta's seven league wins this season have come on the road.

The Crown (28) have the second-best defensive record in Major League Soccer this season, second only to Columbus Crew (22).

Charlotte vs Atlanta United Prediction

Charlotte are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost one of their last six matches across competitions. They have lost one of their last nine games at the Bank of America Stadium.

Atlanta, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak and have won one of their last nine games. They have lost their last four road games, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Charlotte 2-1 Atlanta

Charlotte vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Charlotte

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Charlotte's last seven matches.)

