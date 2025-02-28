Charlotte vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Charlotte entertain Atlanta United at the Bank of America Stadium in Major Soccer League on Saturday. The hosts will strive for their first win, while Atlanta will look to maintain their early momentum.

Charlotte shared the spoils on the road with Seattle Sounders 2-2 in their season-opener on Sunday. It wasn't a bad result for Charlotte, who remain unbeaten in five matches, including three straight home wins. After dropping points in their first game, Charlotte will relish the opportunity of another home outing.

The Crown are among the 11 teams that failed to win on matchday one in the Eastern Conference. Only four teams succeeded in claiming maximum points. Charlotte finished 10th overall last season and qualified for the playoffs but crashed out in the first round.

Atlanta, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a 3-2 win over CF Montréal to move to third in the Eastern Conference with three points. It was their third win in a streak of four matches without defeat. The visitors will be keen on maintaining their early momentum despite playing on the road.

The Five Stripes will take confidence from their last visit to Charlotte, which ended in a 1-0 win. Two years ago, they crushed Charlotte 3-0 at the Bank of America Stadium. However, Charlotte had their revenge when they hammered the visitors 3-1 in front of their home fans at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Charlotte vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches with Atlanta.

The hosts have won once and lost twice in their last three home matches with Atlanta.

Charlotte have won four times and lost once in their last five home matches across competitions.

Atlanta have won twice and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

Charlotte have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches, while Atlanta have won thrice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Charlotte – D-W-W-W-D; Atlanta – W-D-W-W-L

Charlotte vs Atlanta United Prediction

The two teams are familiar opponents, with an even head-to-head stat, with three wins over the other alongside three defeats.

Charlotte are determined to claim their first victory of the season, while Atlanta will be eying a second to maintain their spot in the standings. Charlotte, though, come in as the favourites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Charlotte 2-1 Atlanta United

Charlotte vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Charlotte

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Charlotte to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Atlanta to score - Yes

