Charlotte host Atlanta United at the Bank of America Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday (March 11).

The new MLS season enters matchday three this weekend, with Seattle Sounders FC leading the standings. They're level on six points with second-placed Inter Miami, third-placed New England and fourth-placed Saint Louis City.

Charlotte are in search of their first win of the season after two defeats. They finished 19th last season and did not participate in the playoffs. However, they retained some of their best players like Karol Swiderski, who led their scoring charts with ten goals.

Atlanta, meanwhile, opened their campaign at home with a 2-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes. They were then held to a 1-1 draw by Toronto FC in their next game, leaving them in sixth spot in the points table with four points. They have claimed one win in their last five road games.

The Five Stripes finished 23rd last season, missing the playoffs. Josef Martinez and Ronaldo Cisneros, their two top scorers, have left on free transfer. However, Thiago Almada, their top scorer with six goals, remains on their roster and already boasts two goals and an assist in the new campaign.

Charlotte and Atlanta have met twice, with each side claiming one win apiece.

Charlotte vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte played three friendlies during the offseason, winning twice.

The hosts have scored eight goals in their last five games, conceding seven.

Charlotte have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

Atlanta have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five road games.

Charlotte have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games across competitions, while Atlanta have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Charlotte – L-L-W-W-D; Atlanta – D-W-W-L-D.

Charlotte vs Atlanta United Prediction

The hosts will be without Guzman Corujo, Adam Armour and Ashley Westwood due to injury. Swiderski and Andre Shinyashiki, who netted seven times last season, will look to open their account here.

Charlotte FC @CharlotteFC Just for the bday boy 🥳 Just for the bday boy 🥳 https://t.co/PpFdhjPjIG

Thiago Almada, the team's joint second top scorer with two goals this season, will look to improve his tally here.

Charlotte will strive to avoid a third back-to-back defeat in front of home fans and should take the win.

Prediction: Charlotte 2-1 Atlanta United

Charlotte vs Atlanta United

Tip 1: Result – Charlotte

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Charlotte to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Atlanta United to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes