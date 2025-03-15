Charlotte vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025 

Charlotte host Cincinnati at the Bank of America Stadium in MLS on Saturday, looking for their second win of the season. With four points from three games, Charlotte are sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Ad

They began their campaign with a 2-2 draw to Seattle Sounders, courtesy of a stoppage-time equaliser through an own goal from Yeimar Pastor before beating Atlanta United 2-0 on matchday two. Inter Miami inflicted them their first defeat of the season in the next game, thanks to Tadeo Allende's strike.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati are fourth, having accrued six points. The 4-1 loss to Philadelphia Union on matchday two is the only sore note of their campaign thus far.

Ad

Trending

Earlier this week, the Orange and Blue were involved in the CONCACAF Champions League clash against Mexican side Tigres UANL, who beat them 3-1 to prevail 4-2 on aggregate. It marked their second defeat of the season across competitions, so Pat Noonan's will look to brush away the heartbreak by return to winning ways in the league.

Charlotte vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six clashes between the two sides, and the spoils are equally shared with two wins for each team.

The Orange and Blue have scored in all three of their MLS games so far; in fact, they've found the net in all seven matches across competitions this season

Pat Noonan's side have won one of their last five games across competitions: a 2-0 win over Toronto in the league.

Ad

Charlotte vs Cincinnati Prediction

Cincinnati have made a better start to their MLS season, but Charlotte haven't been too disappointing either, barring the 1-0 loss to Inter Miami. They could take a more defensive approach to frustrate their free-scoring visitors, but the Orange and Blue should see them off.

Prediction: Charlotte 1-2 Cincinnati

Charlotte vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cincinnati

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback