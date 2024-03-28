Charlotte vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024 

Charlotte welcome Cincinnati to the Bank of America Stadium for an MLS Eastern Conference clash on Saturday (March 30).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 victory over Columbus Crew at the same venue last weekend. The Crew were reduced to 10 men following Derrick Jones' 26th-minute red card eight minutes after coming on. Iuri Tavares missed a first-half penalty for Charlotte, while Ashley Westwood and Patrick Agyemang scored second-half goals to inspire the win.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over New York City. Luciano Acosta's 57th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win saw the Orange and Blue climb to the summit of the Eastern Conference, having garnered 11 points from five games. Charlotte, meanwhile, are seventh with as many points.

Charlotte vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Cincinnati lead 2-1.

Their most recent clash in September when Cincinnati win 3-0 at home.

Charlotte are unbeaten in 14 home games across competitions, winning eight.

Cincinnati have scored at least twice in three head-to-head games.

Five of Cincinnati's last five games across competitions have been decided by one-goal margins.

Four of Charlotte's five league games this season have produced less than three goals.

Charlotte vs Cincinnati Prediction

Charlotte returned to winning ways last weekend following a three-game winless streak. The Crown have won both games at home this season, having not lost in front of their fans since May.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, have made a five-game unbeaten start to the season, winning thrice, and find themselves a point above favourites Inter Miami, having played a game fewer. Pat Noonan's side will be full of confidence to take all three points.

Charlotte's home form cannot be discounted despite coming up against the most in-form side in the league. Expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Charlotte 1-1 Cincinnati

Charlotte vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals