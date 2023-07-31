Charlotte vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2023

Charlotte host Cruz Azul at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday in the round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

With five points in two games, Charlotte finished atop the South 4 group. The Crown beat FC Dallas 4-1 on penalties following an enticing 2-2 draw which saw them score the equalizer in the 97th minute through Ben Bender.

They then made light work of Necaxa in a 4-1 victory on matchday two. Brandt Bronico, Karol Swiderski, Scott Arfield and Patrick Agyemang all scored apiece before Vicente Poggi pulled one back for the Mexican side in the 89th minute.

Christian Lattanzio's side had entered the competition on the back of a topsy-turvy run in the MLS. With just six wins and 26 points from 23 games, Charlotte are languishing in 12th position of the Eastern Conference standings.

On the other hand, Cruz Azul managed to reach the knockout stages of the cup by the skin of their teeth. They were beaten 2-1 at the death by Inter Miami, courtesy of a spectacular free-kick by Lionel Messi in stoppage time, and then drew 1-1 with Atlanta United. However, the Hares managed to win a tense penalty shootout 5-4 to seal passage into the round of 32.

Charlotte vs Cruz Azul Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte and Cruz Azul meet for the first time in their history.

Charlotte are playing against a Mexican side for only the second time in history. Necaxa were their first Mexican opponents, and the Crown won 4-1.

Cruz Azul have clashed with American teams on 14 occasions, winning nine times and losing on five occasions, but they have never drawn.

Charlotte have scored at least twice per game in the 2023 Leagues Cup so far (2 vs FC Dallas and 4 vs Necaxa).

Charlotte's Karol Swiderski has scored once in each Leagues Cup match so far.

Charlotte vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Charlotte have had no issues finding the back of the net in the cup games and will give Cruz Azul a serious run for their money. The Machine boast a good record against American teams but going by their results lately, they could be headed for a loss, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Charlotte 2-1 Cruz Azul

Charlotte vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Charlotte to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes