Charlotte vs Juarez Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

Charlotte will face Juarez at the Bank of America Stadium on Thursday in the opening round of the 2025 Leagues Cup. The home side have performed brightly in their league assignments of late and will head into the regional showpiece in fine form after beating Toronto 2-0 in their most recent outing.

Ad

They were beaten 1-0 by Philadelphia Union in their Leagues Cup opener last year and will hope they can find better luck this time around to avoid another group-stage exit.

Juarez, meanwhile, have failed to impress in the new Liga MX Apertura campaign, a reflection of their difficult finish to the Clausura campaign in April. They played out a 1-1 draw against Tijuana in their last match with an own goal from Jesus Murillo handing their opponents the lead in the second-half before Angel Zaldivar came off the bench to tap home a late leveler.

Ad

Trending

Unlike their opponents, the visitors enjoyed a winning start to their regional campaign last season as they beat Dallas 2-0 with Zaldivar opening the scoring midway through the first-half before veteran winger Aviles Hurtado doubled their advantage from the spot in the second.

Charlotte vs Juarez Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Charlotte have had three competitive meetings against Mexican opposition. They have won one of those games in normal time and the other two on penalties.

Juarez have been knocked out in the round of 32 in each of their last two Leagues Cup campaigns. Charlotte, meanwhile, made it to the quarterfinals in 2023 before their group-stage exit in 2024.

Los Bravos have scored two goals in the Liga MX Apertura this term. Only Queretaro (1) have managed fewer.

Ad

Charlotte vs Juarez Prediction

The Crown are on a brilliant four-game winning streak after winning just one of their previous six matches. They have won four of their last five home games and will head onto the regional stage full of confidence.

Juarez, on the other hand, will head into the midweek clash on the back of an eight-game winless streak. They are winless in their last five away outings and could see defeat here.

Ad

Prediction: Charlotte 2-1 Juarez

Charlotte vs Juarez Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Charlotte

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last eight matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More