Charlotte vs Juarez Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

Charlotte will face Juarez at the Bank of America Stadium on Thursday in the opening round of the 2025 Leagues Cup. The home side have performed brightly in their league assignments of late and will head into the regional showpiece in fine form after beating Toronto 2-0 in their most recent outing.
They were beaten 1-0 by Philadelphia Union in their Leagues Cup opener last year and will hope they can find better luck this time around to avoid another group-stage exit.
Juarez, meanwhile, have failed to impress in the new Liga MX Apertura campaign, a reflection of their difficult finish to the Clausura campaign in April. They played out a 1-1 draw against Tijuana in their last match with an own goal from Jesus Murillo handing their opponents the lead in the second-half before Angel Zaldivar came off the bench to tap home a late leveler.
Unlike their opponents, the visitors enjoyed a winning start to their regional campaign last season as they beat Dallas 2-0 with Zaldivar opening the scoring midway through the first-half before veteran winger Aviles Hurtado doubled their advantage from the spot in the second.
Charlotte vs Juarez Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
- Charlotte have had three competitive meetings against Mexican opposition. They have won one of those games in normal time and the other two on penalties.
- Juarez have been knocked out in the round of 32 in each of their last two Leagues Cup campaigns. Charlotte, meanwhile, made it to the quarterfinals in 2023 before their group-stage exit in 2024.
- Los Bravos have scored two goals in the Liga MX Apertura this term. Only Queretaro (1) have managed fewer.
Charlotte vs Juarez Prediction
The Crown are on a brilliant four-game winning streak after winning just one of their previous six matches. They have won four of their last five home games and will head onto the regional stage full of confidence.
Juarez, on the other hand, will head into the midweek clash on the back of an eight-game winless streak. They are winless in their last five away outings and could see defeat here.
Prediction: Charlotte 2-1 Juarez
Charlotte vs Juarez Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Charlotte
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last eight matches)