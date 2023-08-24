Charlotte vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2023

Charlotte host Los Angeles FC at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday (August 26) in the MLS, looking to banish their painful memories of the Leagues Cup.

The Crown are coming off a humiliating exit from the cup, getting battered 4-0 by Lionel Messi-inspired eventual champions Inter Miami.

The Argentine star struck after Josef Martinez, Robert Taylor and an own goal from Adilson Malanda to blow the North Carolina outfit out of the park in the quarterfinal. Christian Lattanzio's side turn their attention back to the league, where things were bleak before the cup hiatus.

With only six wins and 26 points from 23 games, Charlotte are down in 12th in the Eastern Conference and winless in eight games.

Since beating LA Galaxy 1-0 in May, they have lost thrice and drawn five times in a row, in a spectacular loss of form. Lattanzio will hope that their crushing loss to Miami at the weekend will inspire them to put up a big performance and return to winning ways.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, lost in the last eight of the Leagues Cup, going down 3-2 to Monterrey. However, they bounced back with a stunning 4-0 defeat of Colorado Rapids in their first league game since then.

Mateusz Bogusz, Carlos Vela and Ryan Hollingshead struck in the opening stanza before Cristian Olivera added a fourth with seven minutes remaining. It was their 11th win in 24 games as they consolidated their place in second in the Western Conference.

Charlotte vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second clash between the two teams.

Last year, when they met for the first time, Los Angeles beat Charlotte 5-0 in a thumping win.

Charlotte are winless in eight MLS games.

Los Angeles have won two of their last three games across competitions 4-0: vs Real Salt Lake in the Leagues Cup and vs Colorado Rapids in the MLS.

After losing three straight games, Los Angeles are unbeaten in their next three, winning once.

Charlotte vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Charlotte, founded only in 2019, are yet to pull up trees this season, and enter the game off a long winless run. Los Angeles, who beat them big last year, will be confident of winning again.

Prediction: Charlotte 0-2 Los Angeles

Charlotte vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Los Angeles

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No