Charlotte vs Minnesota Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024 

Charlotte and Minnesota United will battle for three points in an MLS fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 victory over Toronto FC at the same venue last week. Their goals were scored by Kerwin Andres Calderon, Liel Abada and Patrick Agyemang. Prince-Osei Owusu scored a brace to twice draw the Canadians level in an eventual futile effort.

Minnesota United, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Houston Dynamo. They went behind to Alejandro Jesus Bran Flores' 38th-minute own goal. They drew level through Franco Fragapane's 70th-minute strike but Sebastian Kowalczyk scored the match-winner in the 77th minute.

The loss left The Loons in seventh spot in the Western Conference, having garnered 11 points from seven games. Charlotte are also seventh in the Eastern Conference with 11 points from eight games.

Charlotte vs Minnesota Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides. They squared off in a pre-season friendly in February 2024 and they shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

Five of Minnesota United's seven league games this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Charlotte's last six league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Minnesota United's last five league games have produced an average of 11.6 corner kicks.

Four of Charlotte's last six games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Charlotte vs Minnesota Prediction

Charlotte FC are unbeaten in their last 15 home games across competitions (nine wins). They will be looking to build on their victory last week and their strong home form means they will fancy their chances of claiming three points.

Minnesota United started the season with a four-game unbeaten run (three wins). However, they are winless in three games since then, losing two games in this run. Eric Ramsay's side have kept just one clean sheet all season long and this could play to the hosts' advantage.

Charlotte are the favorites and will be expected to claim all three points. We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Charlotte 2-1 Minnesota United

Charlotte vs Minnesota Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Charlotte to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks

