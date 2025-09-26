Charlotte vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2025

Charlotte host Montreal at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday in MLS action, looking to pick themselves up from a defeat in their last game. The Crown saw their nine-game winning run end following a 2-0 loss to New York City FC last weekend.

Ad

Alonso Martinez netted two penalties, one in each half, to help the Yankees to all three points.

After nearly three months, the North Carolina outfit suffered a league defeat, the 12th of their campaign and slipped to fourth position in the Eastern Conference standings with 53 points from 31 games as Inter Miami climbed above them with a victory of their own.

Now in their penultimate home game of the league phase, Charlotte hope to return to winning ways against bottom-dwellers Montreal. With only five wins and nine draws from 31 games, the Canadian outfit have accrued only 24 points so far and have been eliminated from the race for the playoffs spot.

Ad

Trending

Their last two games have resulted in a pair of 2-0 losses against St. Louis and New York Red Bulls at home, but they remain unbeaten in their last two away games - something that gives them hope for this fixture.

Charlotte vs Montreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only seven clashes between the sides in the past, with Montreal winning on four occasions and losing just twice.

After going five games without a win, Charlotte have won their next two against Montreal, keeping a clean sheet in both: 2-0 in October 2024 and 1-0 in April 2025.

The Impact are unbeaten in their last three MLS games, losing two. They haven't lost three in a row since starting their campaign with three consecutive defeats in February-March 2025.

Having lost their last MLS fixture, Charlotte could see consecutive defeats for the first time since June (three losses in a row).

Ad

Charlotte vs Montreal Prediction

The Crown have seen a better season by a mile and come into the fixture as favorites to seal all three points. Montreal may boast a better head-to-head record, but it's hard to see them pick up a win here, given their struggles.

Prediction: Charlotte 2-0 Montreal

Charlotte vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Charlotte to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More