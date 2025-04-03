Charlotte vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2025

It's a clash of fifth versus sixth in the Eastern Conference standings as Charlotte host Nashville in MLS action on Saturday. Interestingly, both sides are currently tied at 10 points each, but the home side is ahead by virtue of more goals scored.

Ad

Last weekend, Charlotte succumbed to their second loss of the top-flight season as Colorado Rapids beat them 2-0, ending their two-game winning run. Their resistance was broken in the 77th minute as Dorde Mihailovic fired the Denver outfit in front, before doubling their advantage from the penalty spot four minutes later.

On the other hand, the Boys in Gold also met with a similar fate in their last outing, losing to Cincinnati. The Nashville side had gone in front after 39 minutes through Joshua Bauer but Evander pulled Cincinnati level just four minutes later. Then in stoppage time, Ahoueke Denkey fired the visitors in front with a penalty as Nashville SC lost 2-1, ending their three-game winning run in the competition.

Ad

Trending

Charlotte vs Nashville Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the sides in the past, with two wins for each team.

Their only stalemate so far came in September 2023, when Nashville and Charlotte drew 1-1 in MLS action.

After failing to score in their opening two games, Nashville have scored in their next four matches.

Charlotte have scored in all three home games of Major Leage Soccer so far this season, winning every time: 2-0 vs Atlanta United, 2-0 vs Cincinnati, and 4-1 vs San Jose Earthquakes.

Interestingly, both Charlotte and Nashville have 10 points each in Major League Soccer right now, but the former sits in front by virtue of more goals scored.

Ad

Charlotte vs Nashville Prediction

The Crown have a good record at home so far this season and will no doubt give the Boys in Gold a tough run for their money in this encounter.

Their head-to-head record is evenly balanced right now but we expect that to change a bit after this fixture, with Charlotte edging Nashville by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Charlotte 2-1 Nashville

Charlotte vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Charlotte to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback