Charlotte vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

Charlotte will entertain New England Revolution at the Bank of America Stadium in their MLS opener on Saturday (February 25). The two Eastern Conference rivals ended with 42 points apiece last season, with the hosts finishing ninth in the standings, a place above New England.

Both teams played four games in the pre-season, with the hosts enjoying an unbeaten run, while New England won two games and lost as many. Charlotte fared well in their inaugural MLS campaign but missed out on the playoffs by six points.

New England, meanwhile, failed to build on their impressive 2021 campaign when they finished with a league record of 73 points. They will look for better returns this time after an underwhelming 2022 season.

Charlotte vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Eastern Conference rivals met for the first time in the MLS last season, with both teams winning at home. Charlotte won this fixture 3-1.

Karol Swiderski (10) was Charlotte's top scorer in the MLS last season. Interestingly, Charlotte won six of seven league games in which the Polish striker scored and won only seven of the other 27.

The visitors are winless in their opening MLS game in nine seasons. Only Chicago Fire (13) have a longer winless streak.

The hosts scored at least thrice in three of their four games in pre-season, winning three and drawing one.

The visitors scored three goals in the pre-season and conceded six.

Charlotte vs New England Revolution Prediction

The hosts head into their season opener in good form, winning thrice in pre-season, scoring ten goals and conceding five. They won this fixture at home last season and will look to repeat the trick.

Both teams did not make any major signings in the off-season. As this is the campaign opener, there could be little to separate the two teams. Based on their pre-season form, Charlotte should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Charlotte 2-1 New England Revolution

Charlotte vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Charlotte

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Karol Swiderski to score any time - Yes

